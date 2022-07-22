FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University announced the hiring of Gennaro Bonaventura as head wrestling coach Thursday, bringing in the program’s third coach in as many years.
Bonaventura joins Fairmont State after spending time as an assistant coach at Waynesburg University, a Pennsylvania institution where Bonaventura also coached women’s lacrosse. After starting at Waynesburg in 2017, Bonaventura coached four NCAA All-America honors, nine NCAA National qualifiers, three regional champions, and 20 President’s Athletic Conference champions.
“Gennaro brings a strong wrestling background from Waynesburg, and we are looking forward to his passion and leadership in our wrestling program,” Fairmont State Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said.
“Gennaro will look to build the future of Fairmont State wrestling and guide our current student-athletes to success this coming year.”
Bonaventura was an alumni of Waynesburg, where he was a two-sport athlete in wrestling and football, recorded 20 wins as a wrestler at 197 pounds.
In 2019, Fairmont State rebooted their wrestling program, which had been defunct since 1983. Chris Freije headed the program for the start of its maiden voyage, and Colin Johnston took over by November 2020.
Upon becoming head coach, Johnston oversaw a program that attained its first NCAA individual national championship in the 149-pound weight class, as Lukas Martin brought home the gold for the Falcons. In 2021, Johnston’s squad managed a seventh-place finish at the MEC Championships, and Johnston resigned in June of this year.
Now Bonaventura begins his tenure as the third head coach since the program’s revival.
{span}”I am excited and honored to have been chosen to be the next Head Wrestling Coach at Fairmont State University,” Bonaventura said. “I would like to thank Greg Bamberger {/span}{span}and the rest of the search committee for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead this program. I am excited to get to work and to be part of the Fighting Falcon Family.”{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.