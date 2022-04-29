FAIRMONT — On Wednesday night, Fairmont State Athletics hosted the 60th Annual Fighting Falcons All-Sports Reception in person for the first time since 2019. Fairmont State Athletics honored and celebrated the accomplishments of student-athletes across all programs inside Joe Retton Arena.
At the conclusion of the night, Fairmont State Athletics presented the Eston K. Feaster Award and the Jasper H. Colebank Award.
The Jasper H. Colebank Award is widely recognized as the top honor for a Fairmont State University student-athlete. This award is presented each year to the male and female senior student-athlete who, in the course of his or her college career, has done the most to promote the best interest of athletics at Fairmont State University. The Jasper H. Colebank Award winners for the 2021-22 academic year were Julia DiPaola (Women’s Volleyball) and Cole VonHandorf (Men’s Basketball).
DiPaola is a four-year starter of the Fighting Falcon Volleyball Team and earned First Team All-MEC in the spring of 2021 and fall of 2021. DiPaola was the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year in the 2021 spring season and was named to the MEC Academic Team three times in her career, with career stats of 969 career kills, 1,270 career digs, and 1,103 total points as. She was top 12 in MEC for three consecutive years in kills per set, total kills and digs per set.
She has been named to Fairmont State’s President’s List two times in 2019 and 2020 and to the Dean’s List three times in 2020, spring 2021, and fall 2021. DiPaola is a member of the Fairmont State University’s Chapter Hidden Opponent and is a Fairmont State Student Ambassador. Julia is also a part of the International Business Administration Honor Society, Delta Mu Delta.
Cole VonHandorf is a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Fairmont State men’s basketball squad. VonHandorf scored 1,747 career points in his career at Fairmont State and is currently 16th all-time in points scored. He will graduate with a master’s degree in business administration this week and earned his undergraduate degree in business administration with high honors. VonHandorf is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District Honoree and guided his team to the 2021 Mountain East Conference Tournament Championship, men’s basketball’s first since 1984.
The Eston K. Feaster Award is awarded yearly to the male and female senior student-athletes who have maintained the highest grade point averages among all letter winners. The Eston K. Feaster Award winners for the 2021-22 academic year were Kelsey Moeller (Women’s Volleyball), Kaitlyn Stumpf (Women’s Swimming) and Tyler Virtue (Men’s Swimming).
The first female winner is Kelsey Moeller, a four-year member of the Fairmont State volleyball team, who has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a psychology major. During her career, Moeller played in 98 total matches and 355 total sets. She started in 12 matches in her Fighting Falcon career and tallied 1,016 career assists. She also compiled 773 digs, 87 career aces, and 128.5 career points at Fairmont State.
Moeller is also a seven-time member of the President’s List, four-time all-academic team recipient, recipient of the Athletic Department’s 2021 Impact Scholarship, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President, Founder and President of Fairmont State’s Chapter of The Hidden Opponent.
The second female Feaster Award Winner is Kaitlyn Stumpf, a four-year member of the Fighting Falcon women’s swimming program who recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA in her Fairmont State career as an education major. In 2022, Stumpf was part of the women’s 800-meter relay and was named to the second-team All-MEC. She is a two-time team captain and is 10th all-time in school history in 1650 freestyle, 10th in 1000 Free, and 7th all-time in school history in the 400 Individual Medley.
Stumpf also represents the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is a campus captain for The Hidden Opponent, and a two-time recipient of the swimming program’s PRIDE Award, and part of the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team. She also received the women’s team Iron Falcon Award in 2020.
Fairmont’s male Feaster Award Recipient recipient is Tyler Virtue, a five-year member of the Fairmont State men’s swimming program who has a 4.0 grade-point average as an architecture major. Now in his first year of the master of architecture program at Fairmont State, he is a four-year team captain of the Fighting Falcon men’s swim team and is part of the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team in which the men’s program posted a team GPA of 3.53.
In 2022, Virtue was part of the men’s team that finished runners-up at the MEC Swim Championships. Virtue was part of the men’s 800 Freestyle relay who collected First Team All-MEC in 2022 and he earned All-MEC Honorable Mention in the men’s 200IM and 100 Breaststroke. He is a representative of Fairmont State’s SAAC and collected the men’s swimming PRIDE Award four times in his collegiate career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.