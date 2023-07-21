FAIRMONT — The sound of volleyballs bouncing off the hardwood floor resounded throughout the Feaster Center at Fairmont State University Thursday afternoon.
Thursday marked the start of Fairmont State’s three-day elite volleyball camp, where high school girls from both inside and out of West Virginia learn new skills under the tutelage of Fairmont State’s head volleyball coach Travis Hinkle.
“This is a high school camp for any high schoolers interested in playing in college,” Hinkle said. “They have a chance to train with college athletes and like college athletes.”
Forty-two girls registered for this year’s camp, ranging from as close as Fairmont to as far away as Virginia Beach, Baltimore and Cleveland.
The number of girls attending is similar to previous years, according to Hinkle, but there are fewer out of state girls and more local girls attending the camp than before.
“Demographics are a little bit different because of clubs changing their tryouts to the summer now when it’s usually in the fall,” Hinkle said. “So we’ve actually seen an influx of more local girls than we have seen in the past, which is great getting more touches and growing the game and the value here.”
Hinkle and his group of eight helpers from the university volleyball team not only teach the high schoolers volleyball skills but also life skills outside to help them experience what the college athletes do.
“Our camp’s a little bit different in that we don’t just play volleyball, we actually use some of the stuff that we do in real life,” Hinkle said. “We talk a little bit about mental health, we do a little bit of strength conditioning, and we’re bringing admissions in to help out. We even do a photo shoot with them.”
One of the larger benefits of the camp for the community of Fairmont is it introduces the girls and their families to the university and the town. According to Hinkle, it’s an opportunity to bring the girls in as potential future students.
An example of a former participant of the camp becoming a student athlete at Fairmont State is freshman nursing major Alexa Martin from Bridgeport.
Martin attended last year’s camp and is one of eight helpers from Hinkle’s team this year. Her love of the sport and desire to help other girls have the same experience she did is why she’s at the camp as a helper.
“I do live 15 minutes from home, but I also love volleyball that much,” Martin said. “And I love seeing their faces just light up when they learn a new skill or just teaching them and then when it catches in their head, it’s heartwarming.”
At last year’s camp, Martin learned skills for her position in the sport and social skills to build relationships with others.
“Volleyball wise, I learned to be more patient when I’m hitting,” Martin said. “Social wise, the girls were so accepting and were always there to help me where I needed, or when we were in the dorm rooms at night, they were always trying to talk to us.”
A lot of planning when into making this camp possible, according to Hinkle, from marketing to catering, housing to scheduling, to running the camp itself.
“We have a good group here of people at Fairmont State,” Hinkle said. “And I have a great core group of players that just want to jump in and helping out with this camp.
“I think it’s another year of great turnout. I’m excited to see what happens these next three days.”
