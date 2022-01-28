FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons men’s and women’s basketball teams are each coming off a different outcome in their previous games against West Virginia State on Wednesday. Now the two teams will be back in action in Joe Retton Arena Saturday to face off against the visiting Charleston Golden Eagles.
The men’s team is currently ranked No. 7 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll, and ranked No. 16 in the D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Poll. Coming into the game, they are 15-3 overall and 10-3 in the Mountain East Conference.
Coach Tim Koenig’s squad is coming back home after a 95-84 loss on the road to West Virginia State. Isaiah Sanders led the Falcons in scoring in that game with 24, and Briggs Parris scored 20. Seth Younkin is coming off a great game of 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Saturday’s matchup will be the 129th meeting between the two teams. The Golden Eagles currently hold the all-time advantage, with a 72-56 record. Charleston added one to the win column when they beat Fairmont State earlier in the season, 87-70. Sanders had 27 points in that game, and Younkin had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Sanders is in the midst of a career year, averaging 21.9 points on 47% shooting in his senior season along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
Younkin has also enjoyed a stellar campaign, leading the MEC in rebounding with 11.1 per game.
As a team, Fairmont State ranks third overall in the MEC in team scoring at 88.6 points per game. Defensively, the Falcons allow 77.0 points per game. Charleston, meanwhile, enters the game with a 14-3 (10-2) record. Charleston scores fewer points per game than Fairmont at 85.4, but they’ve also allowed fewer points per game, posting a team average of 72.7 points allowed. Eddie Colbert III leads the team in scoring with 14.2 per game.
In contrast, the women’s team is coming off a win against West Virginia State, 73-66. The victory moved their record to 11-6 (9-3) on the year. Katy Darnell led the team in scoring in their previous outing, totaling 18 points. Alyssa DeAngelo followed with 17 and Sierra Kotchman scored 13. Jalen Gibbs posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
DeAngelo, Kotchman and Darnell have been the Falcons’ top three scorers this season at 17.1, 17.0, and 10.9 points per game, respectively.
The women’s side of the Fairmont State-Charleston rivalry has 50 previous iterations, and Saturday will be the 51st meeting. Charleston holds the all-time edge on the women’s side as well, at 35-25. The last time they played though — a Dec. 1 game at Charleston — Fairmont State came out on top, 68-61. DeAngelo finished with a game-high 20 points.
As a team, Fairmont State enters Saturday afternoon fifth in the nation in scoring offense at 82.8 points per game.
Charleston, with a 9-6 (7-4) record, is led in scoring by Markyia McCormick, who averages 15.1 per game. Clarrissa Francis and Dakota Reeves also post double-digit scoring averages of 12.1 and 10.7 per game. The Golden Eagles average 71.5 points per game as a team and allow an average of 65.7 points per game. The latter is second in the conference, behind only Glenville State’s 62.2.
The women’s team plays first at 2 p.m. and the men’s teams duke it out at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.