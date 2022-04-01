FAIRMONT — On Wednesday afternoon, the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association released its second set of 2022 Championship rankings.
Fairmont State jumped to No. 8 in this week’s rankings with the top eight teams qualifying for the NCATA National Championship Tournament in Eugene, Oregon.
The Fighting Falcons were ranked No. 10 last week in the first release but made the jump after a 260.845- 238.895 victory over the Mountain East Conference preseason favorite West Liberty University on Sunday.
On the season, Fairmont State is 6-1 with five victories coming against MEC members. The Falcons have a season-high score of 265.340 at West Virginia Wesleyan on March 17. The Falcons’ lone loss comes to No. 3 Gannon University in which the Golden Knights prevailed on February 18 267.745-259.220 in Erie, Pa.
Alexis Smith was recently named the MEC Athlete of the Week for her performance against the Hilltoppers on Sunday afternoon. Smith competed in eight events and the team event for the Falcons as scored an impressive 9.80 in the open tumbling pass.
This year’s championship will be hosted by the University of Oregon at Matthew Knights Arena in Eugene. The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will begin on Thursday, April 28 with four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinals are set for Friday evening, while the National Championship meet will be contested on Saturday evening. National individual event finals are scheduled for Saturday morning. Official meet times will be announced next month with the announcement of the 2022 tournament bracket.
The six-time defending national champion Baylor Bears remained at No. 1 in this week’s rankings with a 6-0 record. The Bears picked up a win over Mary Hardin-Baylor last week and have two ranked opponents remaining on their schedule – No. 7 Hawaii Pacific and No. 4 Oregon. Despite suffering its first setback of the season last week at Oregon (279.780-280.580), the 5-1 Cougars of Azusa Pacific remained at No. 2 this week.
Gannon was idle last week and held strong at No. 3, followed by Oregon moving up one spot to No. 4 following its win over APU. Quinnipiac rounded out the top five. The Bobcats have won three of their last four meets. Oregon travels to face Quinnipiac on Sunday, April 3 in a Top 5 NCATA matchup.
The NCATA championship committee considers the overall performance of teams throughout the season thus far and utilized the following criteria to consider team rankings: W/L record, head-to-head competition, strength of schedule, common opponents, average meet score, average meet start value, score differential (execution) and human elements.
The NCATA selection committee includes Michael Duffy (Adrian College), Kristi Kiefer (Fairmont State), Melinda Grier (NCATA), Jackson Stava (NCATA) and Janell Cook (NCATA).
One more set of regular season rankings will be released on April 6. The 2022 championship field and at-large qualifiers for individual event finals will be released on Monday, April 11.
NCATA Championship Rankings #2 (March 30, 2022)
1. Baylor University
2. Azusa Pacific University
3. Gannon University
4. University of Oregon
5. Quinnipiac University
6. Limestone University
7. Hawaii Pacific University
8. Fairmont State University
9. King University
10. Converse University
