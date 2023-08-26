FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University recently named one of their own as its new cheerleading coach.
A native of Cowen, West Virginia, Courtney Sandy has been an active cheerleader since she was five and continued to cheer throughout her high school and college years. She has choreographed routines, worked alongside Special Olympics cheerleaders, and attended various cheer camps.
“Courtney has a wealth of experience and dynamic energy that will revitalize the Fairmont State cheer program,” Intramural and Club Sports Coordinator J.R. Lowery said. “I am excited to see the growth and success that she will bring to the program both on and off the mat.”
Sandy earned National Cheerleaders Association All-American Cheerleader honors her senior year of high school. After high school, she attended Fairmont State University from 2008-2010, where she studied health and human resources. She then went on to study animal and nutritional sciences at West Virginia University. Sandy cheered at Fairmont State from 2008-2010 and cheered at West Virginia University from 2011-2012.
“New season, new goals, new coach, but same family. As the new head coach, I am eager to get started building a solid foundation for this program and school,” Sandy said. “While we might be starting from scratch, sometimes all it takes is a little inspiration to really light a fire. I’m ready to tackle this season head-on and be fully invested as coach.”
In 2011, during her career as a West Virginia University cheerleader, Sandy’s team earned second place at NCA College Nationals and in 2012 were named NCA National Champions.
“My goal is to have a squad that thrives during every practice, event, game and competition,” Sandy said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue doing what I love at the school where I started my collegiate cheerleading career.”
