FAIRMONT — Fairmont State Lady Falcons refused to fade late in the face of lengthy comeback odds Saturday against visiting Alderson Broaddus, but ultimately it was the continuation of a disconcerting early-season trend that doomed the Falcons in a 90-81 defeat to the Battlers.
Fairmont State, which now sits at 1-4 on the season, once again nosedived into a double-digit first quarter it was never able to completely dig out of, as the Falcons scored the game’s first bucket to take a 2-0 lead and then ended up trailing for the final 39-and-a-half minutes in Saturday’s loss.
“We’d like to not spot teams 10 points every game when we start,” said coach Stephanie Anderson. “That’s definitely a focus point — we need to start being the aggressors at the start and not the opposite.”
Following Fairmont’s initial bucket on a midrange jumper from freshman Madeline Huffman, Alderson Broaddus ripped off a quick 8-0 run and eventually went up by 10 at 19-9 at the three-minute mark in the opening quarter. The Falcons whittled the lead to 36-32 by halftime and were within three at 56-53, but the Battlers never fully eased up on their early advantage as they shot a blistering 55 percent from the field and connected on 22-of-27 (81.5%) from the foul line to put five different players in double figures and collect the victory.
“We’re committed to our process and we talk about being in control of the game and how to overcome things, but we kept letting them back in the game,” said Alderson Broaddus coach Summer Quesenberry, whose Battlers improved to 3-3 with the win. “I’ll give it to (Fairmont State), they fight, but if you look at points off of turnovers, second-chance points and the free throw line, we spotted them 61 points out of their 81 points. So I’m happy that we pulled out this win, but we have to address some of those things.”
The Battlers’ gaudy shooting numbers and balanced scoring, however, were nearly undone by a whopping 28 turnovers, a quagmire that was symbolic of the game’s feast-or-famine trendlines for both squads. On the one hand, AB gift-wrapped Fairmont State 29 points off turnovers and put the Falcons at the foul line 34 times, but on the other, the Battlers consistently zoomed past the Falcons’ defense on straight-line drives and compromised their backline rotations with timely drop-off passes and kickouts. Fairmont State, meanwhile, was aggressive with double teams and playing passing lanes, leading to those forced turnovers, but the trade-off was leaky paint protection and spotty secondary and tertiary help rotations.
“We’re just continuing to grow and get better each game,” Anderson said as the Falcons shot just 35.5% themselves, including 28.6% in the first half. “We’re extremely young and we love that; we have a good blend and we play all 10 kids. I just think we need to continue to get better, and right now we’re trying to get better within games just because we’re basically playing every other day, which, I mean honestly, there’s no better way than within games. But once we get a few practices under our belt and get some prep work, I think that’ll help as well just to sure some things up that we’re lacking.”
Overall, the Battlers’ topsy-turvy offensive showing was powered by the collective, as AB had seven players log 20 or more minutes, while three of its five double-digit scorers came off the bench. The Battlers’ top two scorers were actually reserves, with Iyahnna Williams tallying 17 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting and Celeste Walters recording a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Madeline Moyer scored 14 points for the Battlers to couple with a game-high five assists and three rebounds, and Saniya Dorsey and Kristy Galea reached double figures as well with 13 points and 12 points, respectively.
Walters was the Battlers’ primary interior presence, as she both hammered the offensive boards and wedged out space for post-ups versus the Falcons’ fronting defense. Williams and Moyer were the go-to penetrators, meanwhile, and forward Hannah Henderson dabbled in a bit of everything — ball handling, driving, post-ups — en route to eight points, eight rebounds and three assists. Dorsey also provided a noteworthy boost, dropping in a trio of rainbow, ceiling-scraping 3s off the bench.
“With the culture we’re building and the kind of coach that I am, I don’t like limiting my kids and putting them in boxes,” Quesenberry said. “The game of basketball is meant to allow players to dribble, to pass and to shoot, so we work on developing those sorts of aspects. That’s what’s allowing us to compete and play our bench a little deeper because we’re expecting everyone to grow in those aspects.”
Fairmont State, meanwhile, got a game-high 25 points from Sierra Kotchman, with 20 of those coming in the second half following just 10 minutes of foul-hampered action in the first half. Freshman Alyssa DeAngelo chipped in a season-best 19 points to go with three rebounds and three steals off the bench, and Jertaya Hall played her best game of the season to date as well with 15 points, including 10 free throw attempts, and five rebounds. Katy Darnell also put together her second straight notable outing for the Falcons, with her defensive feistiness and smooth midrange game culminating in 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We did have some kids who came on,” Anderson said. “I think Alyssa, especially, has been consistent for us here lately, which has been fantastic. All of them have fantastic abilities, they just have to continue to believe in that and seek consistency with it, and whenever they have good games, it only helps their confidence.”
