FAIRMONT— The Fairmont State Falcons have released their football schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
Greg Bamberger, Fairmont State’s Director of Athletics, announced the Falcons will play an 11-game slate beginning Sept. 2.
After opting out of the MEC’s spring football season, Fairmont State will return to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 in a non-conference home game against California (Pa.). The contest will be the first football Falcons fans will have seen in over a year.
Fairmont State’s first road game will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, against the University of Charleston.
The Falcons will play exclusively on Saturdays for most of the remainder of the season, the only exception the final regular-season game, a Friday contest against Wheeling University at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
All games will be heard live on SKY 106.5 FM. Livestreams will be available online for each of the home games.
