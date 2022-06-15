FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State football program released its schedule for the 2022 season as announced by the Fighting Falcon Athletic Department earlier this week. The gridiron slate is set for five primetime Thursday matchups with four fellow Mountain East Conference members, and in-region opponent California University of Pennsylvania.
Head Football Coach Jason Woodman enters his 10th season at the helm of the Fighting Falcon program and will look to build on a five-win season from the 2021 slate. In the 2021 season, nine Fairmont State student-athletes were recognized on the all-conference teams as Michael Floria (MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year) and Brocton Blair (MEC Defensive Freshman of the Year) headlined Falcons at the conference level.
Fairmont State is scheduled to begin the fall campaign with a non-conference game against the Vulcans in California, Pa. on Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m.. Cal (Pa.) previously beat the Falcons in 2021 by a final of 23-14 on Duvall-Rosier Field.
The Falcons open the home portion of their 2022 season with MEC member, the University of Charleston, on Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m. on Duvall-Rosier Field.
Fairmont State will then head to Institute for a scheduled contest with the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State on September 17, and then head back to the friendly confines of Duvall-Rosier for a matchup with UNC Pembroke on September 24 at 2 p.m. The contest with the Braves will serve as Fairmont State’s Homecoming as well.
After the contest with UNCP, the Maroon and White become road warriors as they will face Concord University on October 1 in Athens and Alderson Broaddus on October 6 at 7 p.m. in Philippi.
Fairmont State returns to the home turf the following week on October 13 for another primetime Thursday night matchup as they will welcome the Hilltoppers of West Liberty with kickoff scheduled for a 7 p.m.
The Falcons round out the home schedule of their season with back-to-back home games on October 29 with Notre Dame College and on November 5 hosting Glenville State University. Fairmont State Athletics will recognize the Falcon football seniors on November 5 in addition to the league matchup.
The 2022 campaign wraps up with a visit to Wheeling University on November 12 with the Falcons winning the 2021 contest by a final of 29-14.
Week 1: at Cal (PA)
Week 2: vs. Charleston
Week 3: at West Virginia State
Week 4: vs. UNC Pembroke
Week 5: at Concord
Week 6: at Alderson-Broaddus
Week 7: vs. West Liberty
Week 8: at Frostburg State
Week 9: vs. Notre Dame
Week 10: vs. Glenville State
Week 11: at Wheeling
