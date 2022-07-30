FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Department of Athletics and the Fairmont State Athletic Association unveiled their Athletic Hall of Fame Class for 2022 on Thursday, with eight new Falcons set to gain entry into the university’s highest athletic honor.
The eight new members will be inducted on Sept. 23, during the college’s homecoming weekend. Richard Blackstone, Tim Byard, Chris Chance, Chelsea Cobb (Salvatore), Danielle DiCarlo Cutri, Ted Jackson, Jim Mertens and Matthew Vance compose 2022’s crop.
The Fairmont State Athletic Hall of Fame received its first inductees in 1993 and is made up of “athletes, coaches and others making exceptional contributions and/or providing meritorious service to Fairmont State Athletics.”
Here’s a list the Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees, according to a university press release:
Richard Blackstone (1966-70), Emeritus; Baseball, Basketball, Football, Track
Blackstone, an emeritus selection, was a four-sport athlete for Fairmont State, playing baseball, basketball, football, and track in his collegiate career. As part of the Falcons baseball program, Blackstone earned WVIAC conference championships in 1967, 1968, and 1970.
Blackstone was named to the WVIAC All-Conference team in 1969 and 1970. After his time at Fairmont State, Blackstone was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1970 in the 29th round and played for the Reds for three years.
Tim Byard (1979-82), Football
Byard ranks toward the top of multiple categories in his four-year career for the Falcons football program.
Byard was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-America in 1982 after leading the Falcons with 107 tackles. Byard ranks eighth in school history in career total tackles (330) and career solo tackles (162). Byard was also named National Player of the Week in 1982 and became the fourth player at that time to be honored with national recognition.
Chris Chance (1988-93), Swimming
Chance was recognized as an NAIA All-American 21 times. Chance set school records in the 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyle that stood for 10 years. Chance was crowned Penn-Ohio Conference Champion in all four of his collegiate seasons and currently ranks fourth in the 500 free, third in 1000 free, and second in 1650 free.
After Fairmont State, Chance was hired as the head swimming coach at Stony Brook University in New York and then coached for West Virginia Wesleyan in 1996 and 1997.
Chelsea Cobb (Salvatore) (2010-13), Softball
Cobb (Salvatore) was named the WVIAC and Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and was recognized as the WVIAC Freshman of the Year in 2010.
Cobb (Salvatore) holds the school record in career wins with 79 and 21 shutouts over her four-year career. Cobb holds the school record for career strikeouts with 666 strikeouts and made 128 appearances at Fairmont State. Cobb started in 109 games in the circle for the Falcons and had 86 complete games with 727.1 innings pitched in her career. Cobb was also named twice to the First Team All-WVIAC.
Danielle DiCarlo Cutri (2011-15), Acrobatics & Tumbling
Cutri is the first athlete from the Fairmont State Acrobatics & Tumbling to be recognized in the athletics hall of fame. Cutri was the first four-time National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association All-American in the association’s history, along with Oregon’s Tara Lubert.
She helped Fairmont State qualify for the NCATA national tournament during all four seasons of her career, including the program’s lone national semifinal appearance in 2013 following a victory over Baylor University.
Cutri qualified for individual event finals in 11 different heats during her career — including five heats as a freshman, and three heats as a sophomore and junior.
After her collegiate career, Cutri joined as an assistant coach under the leadership of Kristi Kiefer as the Falcons A&T program appeared in three NCATA National Tournaments.
Cutri took over the head coaching role in the 2020-21 season and has now led the Fighting Falcons to three consecutive Mountain East Conference Championships and secured a berth into the NCATA National Championships this past year for the ninth time since 2011.
Ted Jackson (1969-72), Football
Jackson joins the Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame after leading the Falcons football program in rushing in three seasons (1970, 1971, 1972). Jackson currently ranks 11th all-time in school history for career rushing with 2,076 yards and was a member of the WVIAC Championship team in 1969.
In his career, Jackson carried the ball 461 times which is 10th all-time in program history and rushed for a career-high 763 yards in 1971. He also had 669 rushing yards in 1970 and 629 yards in 1972. In his career, Jackson averaged 4.50 yards per carry throughout his four years at Fairmont State.
After Fairmont State, Jackson was signed as a National Football League free agent in 1972 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jim Mertens (1966-69), Baseball, Football, Basketball
Mertens joins fellow baseball teammate Richard Blackstone as an inductee in the 2022 Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame.
In 1967, Mertens was part of the NAIA National Champion football program at Fairmont State and led the team in receptions (29), yards (509), and points (54). Mertens is tied for sixth all-time in school history with 18 receiving touchdowns and was a two-time All-WVIAC selection in 1967 and 1968.
In the spring of 1968, Mertens led the Falcons baseball team in hitting and was part of WVIAC Conference Championship teams in 1967 and 1968.
After Fairmont State, Mertens was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds three times in 1968 (43rd round, 853rd pick), 1969 (11th round, 129th pick), and 1969 ( 5th round, 96th pick). Mertens was also drafted and played for the old American Football League’s Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Vance (2001-2005), Football
Vance is the third football alumni selected to the 2022 Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame Class. In his career at Fairmont State, Vance was honored as a three-time All-WVIAC honoree (2003-05) and was named a Daktronics Second Team All-American in 2005 as a linebacker.
He was recognized as an All-American and All-Region athlete in the Don Hanson Football Gazette in 2005 and was the runner-up for the 2005 WVIAC Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected to play in the All-Star East Coast Bowl Game where he led his team in tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Vance is seventh all-time in career tackles at Fairmont State with 332 and 10th all-time in both tackles for loss (31) and solo tackles (150) in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.