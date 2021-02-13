FAIRMONT — All evening long, the electric playmaking of Dale Bonner buzzed and the forceful all-around game of Zyon Dobbs rumbled. Fairmont State’s pair of sophomore guards powered and guided the Falcons through the bulk of a grimy, back-and-forth affair with visiting Wheeling until the rest of their teammates joined in and the Falcons turned a raucous second half into a runaway 87-73 victory over the Cardinals.
Bonner fried the Cardinals for 29 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3, while also grabbing six rebounds, three steals and three assists versus zero turnovers. And Dobbs scored another 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25-plus minutes off the bench for the Falcons.
But it wasn’t until the Falcons (8-2) hit Wheeling with an 11-0 run just over midway through the second half to balloon a six-point lead into a 17-point advantage that they truly shook the Cardinals (2-7). The 11-0 surge was the byproduct of a more frenzied Fairmont State press and a fast-forwarded pace of play that outkicked Wheeling’s preference for a grittier, half-court style contest that largely dictated the game’s first 25-plus minutes.
“The second half, that’s how we have to play,” said Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig. “Wheeling is really good, really good in the half court — they just took Charleston to the wire playing their pace and their style — so we were able to get them sped up with the press and turn them over a little bit, and even if we didn’t turn them over, we got them to take some quicker shots.
“So the press got the pace going and the game a little more free flowing, and that was big in terms of us getting cleaner looks and getting them spread out because they were really packing it in. The defense really ignited our break and our offense, and then also offensively, we just moved the ball better and took better shots.”
The 11-0 run was the defining moment in a second half in which the Falcons erupted for 54 points on 53.1% shooting, including a blistering 7-of-14 from deep. The raw shooting percentage wasn’t that much of an upgrade from the first half in which they shot 46.2%, and they actually forced the same number of Wheeling turnovers in both halves (7-7), but Fairmont scored double the amount of points both off turnovers (11-5) and in transition (14-7) in the second half compared to the first half.
“At halftime, we just got together and talked to each other and got each other on the same page,” Bonner said, “and then in the second half, we just came out and did what we had to do.”
Everyone on the Falcons ticked up their production in the second half, as Fairmont State, in addition to the performances from Bonner and Dobbs, also got 20 points and five rebounds from Isaiah Sanders, a team-high 10 rebounds and two blocks to go with six points from Seth Younkin, and a couple of impact defensive plays from Ilisa Washington during their run, as he came off the bench to draw a charge and strip a dribble that led to a Falcons runout deuce.
For the most part, however, the game was an exhibition of just how much the combined powers of Bonner and Dobbs can pose headaches for opposing defenses.
Bonner zipped to-and-fro, gliding past Wheeling’s defense off picks, in transition, and via attack-off-the-catch opportunities. And to further the challenge, he also drilled four 3s, firing off flares and out of spot-up situations.
“He was, I mean, I don’t want to say he was unguardable, but he had a really good day and they couldn’t keep him in front,” Koenig said. “And Dale’s maturation is when there are guys there to help, he’s now throwing the ball to the open man instead of playing in a crowd. His decision-making was really good.
“The ‘Put the ball in Dale Bonner’s hand offense’ was a good offense.”
Bonner whizzed kickout passes to shooters and needled drop-off dimes to bigs when help arrived on the time, and when it was late — which it often was against his lightning quickness — he paraded his way to the foul line, where he went 9-of-9.
“I was just playing with confidence and playing my game. I took what the defense gave me, and my teammates and the coaching staff believe in me, so I have no pressure. I just go out there and play my game,” said Bonner. “It’s just about reading the defense and seeing what they’re giving me and then attacking gaps and looking for my teammates as always...and tonight I happened to hit some shots, too.”
Dobbs, meanwhile, flashed his own off-the-bounce artistry at times, most notably with a saucy in-and-out move that left Wheeling’s defense in the dust en route to a layup with 4:51 to play to expand Fairmont’s lead to 16. The majority of Dobbs’ work, however, stemmed from his developing low-post game and overall physicality as a finisher, as he absorbed body bumps and bullied through any wanna-be challengers to convert six of his seven total shot attempts.
“He’s just so versatile, he can play any spot inside or outside,” Koenig said. “And we need that spark off the bench and we need somebody who can really score the ball.”
Wheeling, which shot 42.6% from the field for the game, was led by Jarett Haines with 15 points and five assists on 6-of-8 shooting, with all 15 of his points and seven of his eight shot attempts coming in the first half. The Cardinals also got 13 points from Brent Price and 12 points and eight rebounds from Jordan Reid.
