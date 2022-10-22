SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The Fairmont State Falcons came away with a 1-0 win against MEC North Division opponent, Notre Dame College this week. The game in South Euclid, Ohio featured a battle by both teams in undesirable, cold conditions.
The win improves Fairmont State’s record to 9-2-3 overall and 9-2-2 in the MEC. The result is the Falcons’ seventh straight win, and also makes for the longest shutout streak in school history for the Falcons, with six wins without conceding a goal.
Fairmont State worked the entire first half to gain a lead against Notre Dame. Falcons took eight shots during the half compared to Notre Dame’s four.
Coming into the second half, the Falcons gained a free kick just outside the box that midfielder Tricia Lemasters took. After the ball was kicked, forward Jessica Schneider found the rebound of the Notre Dame player’s clearance. Schneider saw Lemasters free at the top of the box where she passed her the ball quickly. Lemasters chipped Notre Dame’s goalkeeper to gain a 1-0 lead in the 67th minute.
The defense held strong against Notre Dame’s 11 total shots to gain the shutout, where goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made four saves.
The Falcons finished the game with 11 shots, and eight of those being on goal.
The Falcons face West Virginia State University on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
West Virginia State University is 14-0-1 on the season, and on a seven-game winning streak of their own.
