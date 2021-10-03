FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 returns to campus Oct. 7-9 during homecoming festivities.
“We extend our congratulations to our 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees,” Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said. “We are pleased to welcome these outstanding Falcons back to campus to honor their exceptional contributions to the advancement of Fairmont State Athletics. I am so glad we could find a way to recognize these former Falcons for their tremendous achievements and that we are able to do so in person, on our beautiful campus."
The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees are scheduled to be honored during the Fairmont State Alumni Celebration on Oct. 8 in Falcon Center Gym 1. The celebration begins with a social period at 3:30 p.m., with the program to start at 4 p.m. All award winners will also be recognized on Oct. 9 during the Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Duvall Rosier Field before the homecoming game kicks off against Alderson Broaddus University at 2 p.m.
Class of 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees
Vickie Bostic, women's basketball, 1981-85, was a standout for the program and is one of just 15 players to score more than 1,300 points in Fairmont State history. Currently, Bostic ranks 14th in Fairmont State history in scoring (1,321), second in assists (628) and is tied for sixth in steals (223). She also ranks eighth all-time in career free-throw percentage.
Kevin Claudio, men’s basketball, 1975-79, was a first team All-WVIAC selection in 1978 and helped lead the Falcons to three WVIAC regular season and one WVIAC Tournament titles. Claudio is one of 51 players in program history to score more than 1,000 career points. At the time of induction, Claudio ranks 44th in program history scoring 1,061 points during his four seasons with the Falcons.
Shane Davis, football, 2000-03, was a four-year letter winner and starter for the Falcon football program from 2000 through 2003 on the offensive line. The standout was a four-time All-WVIAC selection, including a first team pick in 2000, 2001 and 2003.
Terry Galambus, football, 1972-75, was a two-year starter at quarterback and led the WVIAC in passing as a senior in 1975, averaging 122.6 yards per game. He also led the Falcons in total offense twice (1974, 1975). When he graduated in 1975, Galambus held school records in four passing categories; including passing yards, total offense, passing touchdowns and completions. He still ranks in the top 10 in school history in each category.
Lou Geary, football and wrestling, 1976-79, was a four-year letter winner as a member of the Fairmont State football team and a two-year letter winner on the Falcons' wrestling team. He earned All-America and first team All-WVIAC honors as an offensive lineman on Fairmont State's WVIAC Championship team in 1979. That season, the Falcons went 9-1 and picked up a 14-13 victory over West Virginia State in the Coal Bowl Game.
Hilary Tarasuk, women's swimming, 1997-99, was a two-year standout for the Fairmont State women's swimming team after transferring from West Virginia University. While at Fairmont State she earned NCAA All-America honors in three relay events, including the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays. That season, the women's swim team placed 11th at the 1999 NCAA Championships. The Falcons also won Conference Championships in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay in 1998 and 1999.
Randy Toth, baseball, 1985-88, was a four-year starter and three-time first team All-WVIAC selection as a center fielder for the Fairmont State baseball team from 1985-1988. He earned All-WVIAC accolades following his final three years with the program in 1986, 1987 and 1988. At Fairmont State, Toth batted .390 with 26 home runs, 137 RBIs and 117 runs scored.
Nathan White, football, 1998-2002, was a four-time All-WVIAC selection as a kicker and punter for the Falcons from 1998-2001. He was also selected as a second team All-American by Daktronics in 1999. In addition, he added first team Little All-American honors in 1999, a team that recognizes the best players from NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA.
Emeritus Inductees
Ron Everhart Sr., men's basketball and track & field, 1957-61, was a four-year member of the Fairmont State men's basketball and track & field teams from 1957-61, setting the West Virginia record in the high jump for three-consecutive years. Everhart also set the single-season Fairmont State rebounding record during his career and earned All-WVIAC honors in 1960-61 as a senior.
Don Prickett, men's basketball, 1965-68, was a three-year standout and letter winner for head coach Joe Retton from 1965 through 1968. While a Falcon, the team compiled a record of 71-14 with a WVIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championship in 1967-68. The 1967-68 men's basketball team also advanced to the national title game and ended the season ranked No. 2 in the country. The Falcons lost in the NAIA National Championship game against Central State (48-51).
