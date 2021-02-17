Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.