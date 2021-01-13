FAIRMONT — Despite being less than a week into the 2021 Mountain East Conference season, the league’s biggest game of the season may already be here as Fairmont State men’s basketball hosts West Liberty today at 7:30 p.m. at Joe Retton Arena.
The matchup between the Falcons and the Hilltoppers pits the conference’s two best teams, according to the league’s preseason poll, and the No. 21- and No. 4-ranked teams in the nation, respectively against one another.
The Top 25 showdown is the second game of a men’s-women’s doubleheader at Joe Retton Arena, as the Fairmont State women are set to make their season debut against West Liberty at 5:30 p.m. Coach Stephanie Anderson’s Lady Falcons had their first two games of the season postponed due to COVID-19 tracing within the program.
Today’s doubleheader will take place without spectators as part of the league’s COVID-19 return to play protocols. All MEC events will follow the league-wide no spectator policy until at least Jan. 19.
The Top 25 men’s showdown will be livestreamed on MountainEast.tv and will include play-by-play from the voice of the Fighting Falcons Travis Jones and analyst Duane Cochran. Fans can also listen to live radio coverage on SKY 106.5 FM.
The Fairmont State men enter today’s game at 2-0 on the season after wins over West Virginia Wesleyan on the road last Thursday and Davis & Elkins on Sunday in its home opener. West Liberty also sits at 2-0 coming into today’s game, after combining to defeat its first two opponents in Notre Dame College and Alderson Broaddus by 71 points.
The Hilltoppers’ 110.5 points a game through two contests leads the entire country, while Fairmont State’s average of 98.5 points a game ranks third in the nation.
“It’s just pieces to the puzzle,” Fairmont State junior forward Isaiah Sanders said of the Falcons’ offensive attack after its Sunday victory over Davis & Elkins. “We all love each other, we all like playing with each other, and we all work well together, so we just try to play toward each other’s strengths.”
The Falcons currently have five players averaging double figures in scoring entering tonight’s game, with Cole VonHandorf, Dale Bonner, Sanders, Przemyslaw Golek and Seth Younkin all clearing the 10 points a game threshold. VonHandorf, the Falcons’ senior all-MEC guard, leads the team at 19.5 points a game, and he’s been the team’s top scorer in each of the first two games.
“On the court, off the court, he’s been absolutely great,” Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said of VonHandorf. “He’s one of heck of a guy to follow, and when he speaks, we all listen.”
VonHandorf, who is shooting 46.7 percent from the field through two games, climbed to 45th in school history in career scoring with 1,036 points on Sunday, and he needs just 26 points to pass Kevin Claudio for 44th on the all-time scoring list.
Bonner at 16 points a game, and Sanders at 14.5 points a night, are second and third, respectively, on the team in scoring, while Sanders has snared a team-best 9.5 rebounds a game thus far.
“TK always tells me to crash the boards, and he wants us all to play as hard as we possibly can,” Sanders said after Sunday’s win versus Davis & Elkins, when he posted a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. “I struggled in the first half, so in the second half, I just tried to recharge. I knew my teammates needed more boards, so I just stuck my head in there and got them.”
“He was unbelievable on the glass,” Koenig said of Sanders on Sunday. “It’s funny how it works where when you make the hustle plays, then a couple of shots start to fall.”
The rebounding department as a whole was a major sticking point for Koenig entering the season, he said, and through two games, the Falcons are killing it on the boards. Fairmont State currently ranks first in the entire country in rebounding at 58.5 a game, with Koenig getting contributions across the entire lineup on the glass. Trailing Sanders, forwards Younkin and Golek are second and third, respectively, on the Falcons in rebounding, with each grabbing eight-plus boards a night, and guards Zyon Dobbs and VonHandorf are gobbling up 7.0 and 6.5 rebounds a game thus far.
West Liberty, meanwhile, enters Wednesday on an offensive binge, with six players averaging double-figure scoring, including three players in Will Yoakum, Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson III who are scoring 19 points or more per night. Yoakum leads the team at 20 points a game, but he didn’t play in the team’s opener against Notre Dame. Bolon and Robinson are each at 19 points a game, and Bolon, a senior sharpshooter, now ranks 13th all-time in school history in scoring at 1,795 career points.
The Hilltoppers will be looking for their fourth straight victory over the Falcons after sweeping the series last season and winning the second of two matchups in the 2018-19 season. West Liberty won each of last year’s meetings 105-99 at home and 109-88 at Joe Retton Arena.
Fairmont State still leads the teams’ all-time series 87-69, but the Hilltoppers, who have become one the top teams in NCAA Division-II year in and year out, have won 33 of the past 39 matchups.
