FAIRMONT — After an 0-3 start, the Fairmont State Falcons found that they’d dug themselves into quite an early-season hole.
After their Saturday homecoming trouncing over the Alderson-Broaddus Battlers (0-5), however, the Falcons (3-3) have climbed their way back to .500, dominating their homecoming game 44-10.
The Battlers picked up two first downs on their first drive before the Falcons stuffed two runs at the 50 yard-line and induced an incompletion to force a punt. Starting their first drive from their own 19, Fairmont State’s two star receivers, Javon Hayes and Shawn Harris, each took turns making big plays to drive the Falcons down the field.
Falcons quarterback Michael Floria made several impressive throws Saturday, including a rocket to Hayes on a corner route for his first reception. Hayes next drew a pass interference call to move the Falcons up, but they’d be moved back just as quickly after an illegal formation call against them.
The illegal formation call came on a play where Fairmont State had two players in motion, the second of which didn’t quite stopped moving before the snap. Fairmont State employed plenty of pre-snap motion early against the Battlers, giving Floria a greater chance to dissect the defensive coverage.
Floria has performed well in his two starts since Connor Neal’s injury, tossing four touchdowns a week after throwing for 265 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start against Concord.
The penalties might have cooled off the Falcons’ first drive, but Shawn Harris pulled through on a 3rd and 15, snagging a 26-yard catch along the sideline, and another reception for seven yards the next play to put Fairmont inside AB’s 10 yard-line.
Floria capped off the Falcons’ opening drive with a six-yard scramble into the end zone.
The Battlers again moved down the field, picking up two more first downs, but again ran into trouble around midfield. This time, Battlers quarterback Jaylen McNair threw a pass too far inside on a fade route, and Fairmont’s Kaire Umoja swooped in for an interception.
Four plays later, and Floria put six more on the board for the Falcons, taking a shot off his blind side while just managing to deliver a strike to Harris on a slant from 13-yards out.
With 1:11 on the clock in the first quarter, the Falcons led 13-0, and the lead would only grow from there. Fairmont State led 23-3 at the half, and built a lead that grew to 34 by the conclusion of the game.
The offense ran smoothly for Fairmont State Saturday, and perhaps more impressively, did so while utilizing a litany of players. The usual suspects made the plays the Falcons faithful have come to expect out of them — Hayes and Harris each ended with 80-plus yards each — but coach Jason Woodman’s squad had contributions from all over the roster.
On the ground, Xander Albea led a backfield that saw four running backs get multiple carries. Albea netted over 80 rushing yards, and the running game as a whole reached triple digit yardage.
It was through the air that Fairmont State did most of their damage however. Harris, Joshawn Lewis, Michael Nuzum, and Josh Nevers all caught touchdowns on Saturday.
Nevers’ two-reception day brought his season total to three, as the usually blocking-centric tight end caught both his passes on the same drive in the third quarter.
His touchdown catch, a one-yard grab, came on an imaginative play call. At the one yard-line, Floria was in the shotgun, and motioned his running back out wide. Floria then rushed up to the line of scrimmage — looked as if he intended to sneak it in — but after receiving the snap the freshman QB popped up and threw the ball, as if taking a jump shot, to the releasing Nevers.
As for the defense, the Falcons neutralized both the Battlers’ run and pass game, not letting up any points until a 32-yard field goal at the 6:40 mark of the second. Fairmont State picked off AB twice, once from Umoja, and once from Anthony Fordham.
The defining moment for the Falcons’ defense came in the fourth quarter, where the Falcons held their ground on a goal line stand from the one-yard line. Stuffing the Battlers on third and fourth down, Fairmont forced a turnover on downs when it would’ve been all too easy to relent and give up a garbage-time touchdown.
The Falcons’ special teams also had a shining moment, however, it was the offense that executed the play. In an awkward spot — 4th and 17 from AB’s 37, Fairmont State’s offense came out, looking as though they were going to try and go for it. After taking the snap though, Floria punted the ball, netting 30 yards and pinning AB on their own seven. After a quick stop and an inherited short field, the Falcons’ Colin Harvath was able to put through a 30-yard field goal with seconds to go in the first half.
Fairmont State sent their homecoming crowd home happy, and moved up to .500 in an impressive wire-to-wire victory. The Falcons will try to make it four in a row next week when they travel to West Liberty.
