FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons gave their seniors a triumphant sendoff on senior day, defeating the visiting Frostburg State Bobcats 92-75 to finish their regular season 22-8.
Senior Jertaya Hall led the Falcons with 27 points in the victory, with fellow senior Gracey Lamm scoring nine points with four assists.
"I think those two seniors just embody this team," Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "Both of them, they have a lot of heart, they've gone through a lot of adversity and they work extremely hard. Their teammates love them, and I think that showed tonight with how free our players played around them. I think they played fantastic today, and over the past couple of years."
Alyssa DeAngelo scored 17 points for Fairmont State, followed by Katy Darnell with 12, Aaliyah Brunny with 11, and Jalen Gibbs, Madeline Huffman, Leslie Huffman and Laney Whitmore scored four each.
Darnell dished a team-high five assists, followed by Lamm and Madeline Huffman with four apiece. Gibbs grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Frostburg's Emilee Weakley led all scorers with 29 points, and the Bobcat's Arianna Briggs-Hall finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Coming out of the senior day festivities, the Falcons wasted little time locking in. In the opening minutes of the first quarter, Fairmont State's defense forced a shot clock violation, a wild pass out of bounds, and drew a charge to help them take a 25-16 lead by the quarter's end.
"Our team has prided themselves on playing defense. It's exciting when our kids all do their jobs together like that. Defense carries over to our offense and gives us energy, and we did a great job on that end."
Fairmont State had the pedal to the metal out of the gates, and didn't let up coming out of halftime ahead 45-28. The Falcons got easy points off long passes to Jertaya Hall and Alyssa DeAngelo to start off the second half, and led 56-34 with 6:45 to play in the third.
The Falcons finished with 28 points off turnovers and 18 fast break points.
Three-pointers have been a staple of Fairmont State's offensive identity this season, the team sitting in the top-third of the MEC in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage, and the long ball was there for the Falcons on Saturday.
Fairmont shot 13-34 from beyond the arc, while Frostburg shot 2-8 from 3.
Hall canned four 3-pointers, while DeAngelo and Lamm each made three, Lamm finished with a pristine 3-3 from downtown.
"We focus heavily on defense, so their shooting is a a credit to our players getting in the gym and getting shots up," Anderson said of her team's shooting from deep.
With the victory, the Falcons finish the regular season 22-8, and now prepare for postseason play in the MEC Tournament on March 1.
"I'm proud of our team. One of our goals was to get to 20 wins and our kids were ecstatic to do that," Anderson said. "The job's not done yet, everybody wants a championship. I think our kids have a lot of confidence, and they're working extremely hard and they're hungry. We're going one day at a time, we'll see what happens."
