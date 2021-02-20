FAIRMONT — Fairmont State women’s basketball capped off its best week of the season to date on Saturday when it pulled away from Alderson Broaddus in the second half to earn a 106-93 road victory and complete a 3-0 week.
The Falcons (6-8) led the Battlers just 55-49 at the end of what was a high scoring first half between the two teams, but Fairmont started the second half with a 13-2 run to blow the game open and vault to a 68-51 lead by the third quarter’s midway mark. Fairmont State outscored Alderson Broaddus 27-11 in the third quarter as a whole to take an 82-60 lead into the fourth.
The Fairmont State victory, which comes on the heels of an 86-83 home upset of Notre Dame on Wednesday and an 80-74 road win over Frostburg State on Friday, was a collective effort from the entire Falcons roster. As a team, Fairmont State had five players score in double figures and 10 players score overall.
Freshman Bre Wilson, out of Parkersburg High, led the Falcons with a career-high 20 points on 5-of-6 from the field and 9-of-10 from the foul line to go with five rebounds. Star guard Sierra Kotchman scored another 19 points to pair with four assists and two steals, as she shot 6-of-15 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line.
Jalen Gibbs continued her fabulous week of play with yet another strong performance off the bench for the Falcons, as she scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes. Katy Darnell and Alyssa DeAngelo also cracked double figures for Fairmont, with Darnell scoring 15 points and DeAngelo 11 points. Darnell also tallied eight rebounds.
Freshman Madeline Huffman handed out a game- and career-high 11 assists to go with six points in 26 minutes off the bench for Fairmont. Like Gibbs, Huffman is currently playing her best basketball of the season for the Falcons as she just cemented a breakthrough three-game slate this week.
Fairmont State shot 51.4% from the field as a team and tallied 22 assists on 37 made field goals. The Falcons also scored a whopping 32 points off of 27 ABU turnovers.
Carissa Spiked scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting to lead the Battlers, while Saniya Dorsey added 11 points and a team-high seven assists.
On Wednesday, Fairmont State will take on West Liberty on the road at 5 p.m.
