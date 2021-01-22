FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University wrestling program will pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, director of athletics Greg Bamberger announced on Friday afternoon.
As a result, the Mountain East Conference has announced the postponement of two upcoming events that the team was slated to participate in. Fairmont State will not compete in Saturday's scheduled tri-meet at Alderson Broaddus, and Tuesday's home dual against West Liberty has also been postponed.
Fairmont State will work with the Mountain East Conference to pursue rescheduling opportunities later this season.
Visit FightingFalcons.com or follow the Fighting Falcons on social media (@fsfalcons) for schedule updates throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.