FAIRMONT — Fairmont State’s tennis team wrapped up a historical season this spring, with the men’s team advancing to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the first time in school history.
It seems the impressiveness of the Falcons’ season did not go unnoticed on the national level, as Fairmont State tennis head coach Terry Deremer was voted the 2023 Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association D2 Men’s Tennis National Coach of the Year.
The award, announced on June 6, was a feather in the cap of both Deremer and Fairmont State, the Falcons coach said.
“Of course it’s a great honor to be recognized by your peers,” Deremer, a 2013 Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame Inductee, said. “It means a lot to be recognized, and also it sets Fairmont State apart when you’re being included in the national tennis conversation.”
Deremer is the first coach in the history of the MEC to win the award, and the first Fairmont State head coach to win the award since 1976.
“The team performance, the players are what won this award. They did all the work,” Deremer said. “We had a good season start-to-finish, but the last 10 days — the conference tournament and the regional tournament — we just really came together and peaked at the right time. You always want to be playing your best at the end of the season.”
The Falcons won a program-best 18 dual wins this season, won the MEC with a championship victory over No. 1-seed Charleston, and earned a National Tournament berth with a win over No. 2-seed Edinboro.
“Upsetting Charleston was a really great confidence builder,” Deremer said. “The guys really believed in how good they were, how good they could do. We’d never beaten Charleston as long as I’ve been here — that’s six years or so. Charleston’s been the top team in the conference, and beating them was great for us.”
The run through the conference and regional tournaments allowed for the Falcons to exorcise some demons of theirs, too — Fairmont’s two regular season losses had come against Charleston and Edinboro.
“That kind of avenged our two losses in the regular season, beating Charleston and Edinboro,” Deremer said. “Our goal was to go to nationals, and we were able to accomplish that. It was a great run, those 10 days.”
At the National Tournament, Fairmont State fell in the first round to Valdosta State, the top-ranked D2 team in the country.
For Deremer’s part, he was tasked with guiding a young team that was without a single senior as they journeyed to bigger and bigger stages. While Deremer said certain challenges came with his team’s youth, it was a challenge the Falcons overcame.
“We had one junior, and he did his very best in providing leadership, but he was still young too,” Deremer said. “Basically, the whole team motivated each other. The coaches, Alec [Moran] and myself just tried to keep instilling in them what we could get done through hard work and training. We tried to provide lots of leadership and they responded.
“The biggest thing with this team was how they stayed together and how they fought for each other. When you’re playing tennis you got six matches going on at the same time, and if the player next to you is doing well, that motivates you to do well. And if they’re having trouble, quick words of confidence helps a guy next to you, and they fed off each other.”
Five of Deremer’s players earned All-MEC honors this season, including All-MEC First Team honoree Elia Barozzi and All-MEC Second Team players Mohamed El Helaly, Alexandre Pages, Seena Saadevandi and Kan Watanabe. Barozzi was selected as the NCAA ELITE 90 winner at the national championship site and was later named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American.
Deremer said the whole team is set to come back next year, while the Falcons add two more to their roster, both international products from the Netherlands and Spain.
While Fairmont’s underdog victories in conference and regional play made for an incredible story, with their success comes increased expectations, and a new standard that Deremer says the Falcons are embracing.
“Of course we’ve been talking about it, the expectation to repeat what you did, and we have to work harder because when you’re on top, everyone is trying to knock you off. We have to really work harder, harder than last year, to accomplish everything all over again.”
Deremer also coaches the women’s team, which is experiencing its own upward trajectory, having qualified for the NCAA Regional Tournament for the first time in program history. While Deremer’s award came for his work with the men’s team, both his squads have excelled this year under his watch.
“The girls had a great year,” Deremer said. “They qualified for the NCAA regionals for the first time ever in school history. We’re looking to keep improving the girls program as well.”
With Fairmont State tennis reaching previously unknown heights, Deremer says the community has been noticing — and that with its support, the Falcons can continue their climb.
“The biggest thing for Alec and I, of course the players have all gone back to their homes, but all through the community, all the way from Morgantown to Clarksburg, everywhere we’re going we’re getting congratulations on our season,” Deremer said. “It just made our community more aware of what we’re doing in tennis. I think next year we’ll have some more people coming out to matches to watch us, and that really helps the players.”
