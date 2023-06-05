AUSTIN, Texas — Fairmont State men's tennis student-athlete Elia Barozzi landed a spot on the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Men's Tennis Academic All-America team, the organization revealed on Wednesday, May 31.
Barozzi boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA as a Business Administration major. The sophomore from Roverto, Italy became the 10th Mountain East Conference student-athlete to collect the NCAA ELITE 90 Award, which is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's 90 championships.
On the court, Barozzi was slotted as the No. 1 singles player on the 2023 MEC Tournament Championship squad. He helped lead the team to its first NCAA Championship appearance after the team won the Atlantic Regional Tournament with wins over Mercyhurst and Edinboro. He repeated on the All-MEC First Team after posting a 14-6 singles record and a 16-3 doubles record.
