FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Men’s Basketball team is headed to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament after selections were announced late Sunday night.
The Fighting Falcons are making their 13th NCAA Tournament appearance this season, including eight appearances in the last 10 seasons.
Fairmont State will be the sixth seed entering the tournament and will face an opponent out of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Fairmont State is slated to play California University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m. inside Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Complex. The Falcons and Vulcans last played on Nov. 18, 2021, when Fairmont State topped the Vulcans 95-92 as Briggs Parris came off the bench to score 27 points in the outing.
The Falcons finished the regular season 22-6 and 16-6 in Mountain East Conference play while advancing to the MEC semifinal round before falling to eventual MEC Champions West Liberty on Saturday evening.
Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig will coach his third NCAA Tournament game on Saturday afternoon and second with Fairmont State as the Falcons were edged by Mercyhurst University on March 13th, 2021, in West Liberty.
The Falcons have advanced to a pair of elite eights in their history, in the 2016-17 and 1997-98 seasons. Fairmont State played in the national title game in 2017, but were defeated by Northwest Missouri State.
Number 6 Fairmont State faces No. 3 Cal (Pa.) on Saturday, March 12 in Indiana, Pa. with tip-off scheduled at 12 p.m. from the Kovalchick Complex. The champion from the Atlantic Region will advance to the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana scheduled for March 22-26.
