FAIRMONT — It took two quarters for the Fairmont State Falcons to warm up.
Perhaps some rust was expected, with the Falcons coming off an extended break following the postponement of their scheduled Tuesday game against Notre Dame College. Regardless, in the first half of their game against the Davis & Elkins Senators, the shots were not falling.
“I think our kids weren’t really taking shots in-rhythm,” Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. “I think once they did start to take shots more in-rhythm we started to get in a little better flow. Sometimes that’s going to happen where you just can’t make a shot. Luckily I think our defense did well, I thought our girls stayed focused and played defense the entire game and that’s honestly why we won the game so I was proud of them for that.”
In the second half, Fairmont looked more like themselves, and rallied to defeat Davis & Elkins 68-59.
The Falcons led 13-10 after the first quarter, and 31-30 after the second against the Senators, who entered Thursday 3-11 on the year. The Falcons’ defense did their part to keep Fairmont in front in the first half, holding D&E to 37% shooting and, crucially, defending without fouling. The Senators did not attempt a free throw in the first half. The Falcons were instinctive in the passing lanes and did well to put a player between their opponents and the basket for every shot in-close.
The problem was Fairmont’s own 27% shooting percentage in the opening half. The Senators’ 2-3 zone defense had the Falcons on the backfoot. Davis & Elkins parked the 6-foot-3 Marissa Berlin under the basket, and the sophomore affected most every inside shot Fairmont attempted in the first half. To compound matters, Fairmont didn’t punish the Senators from outside when their zone defense afforded Fairmont open 3’s. The Falcons shot 1-13 from behind the arc in the first half.
“I think we just needed to continue to be patient,” Anderson said. “Move the ball and not always take that first open look, make sure you get the best look.”
Davis & Elkins’ Kaylee Milburn converted a layup as the second quarter buzzer sounded to bring the Senators within one. But on the opening possession of the third, Sierra Kotchman buried a 3, and the Falcons looked renewed and refocused out of the locker room.
“[At halftime] I told them just to believe in ourselves,” Anderson said. “When you’re open shoot the ball. Have confidence, I think that was the key, just make sure you believe in yourself, when you’re open shoot it.”
It was a complete 180 for the Falcons in the second half, as they made five of six 3-point attempts in the third and three of five in the fourth.
The Falcons extended their lead to eight, ending the third up 51-43 behind six points each from Kotchman and Kamrin Weimer. Kotchman and Weimer both ended in double figures Thursday, scoring 14 and 17 points, respectively. Alyssa DeAngelo joined her two teammates in double digits with 10. Kotchman added eight rebounds and four steals, and DeAngelo added four assists and three steals.
Davis & Elkins outrebounded Fairmont 48-43, as Merissa Berlin and Allie Taylor owned the boards, finishing with 14 and 12 rebounds. Berlin and Taylor were also effective scorers for the Senators, with Berlin scoring 16 and Taylor scoring 14. It was Dream Cherry who ended with the team-high though, with 17. An inability to get to the free-throw line hurt D&E, as they failed to get to the line a single time Thursday.
For Fairmont’s part, Jalen Gibbs battled down low all night, finishing with 11 rebounds of her own to go with seven points.
Fairmont State’s defense finished with 15 steals, which they converted to 24 points off turnovers.
With the win, Fairmont moves to 9-5 on the year, and bounces back from a loss against West Liberty. They’ll take on Frostburg State on Saturday.
“Our kids are playing hard,” Anderson said. “I just want them to continue to focus, take it one game at a time, and see what we can do.”
