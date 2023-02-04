FAIRMONT — Some home cooking was just what the doctor ordered for Fairmont State on Saturday, as the Falcons returned home to beat conference foe Concord 92-86, bouncing back from a tough overtime road loss to move to 17-5 on the season.
In a hard-hitting contest, Fairmont got 20 points from Isaiah Sanders and impressive performances from several bench pieces to outlast a persistent Mountain Lions squad.
Saturday's contest was a brawl— almost literally so, such was the physicality allowed between the two teams throughout.
Neither team shied away from aggressive play, and the identity the game took on did not lend itself to a lot of scoring.
With the writing on the wall, the advantages hinged on who could free themselves up for clean shots, who could get dirty and fight for rebounds, and who could most effectively toe the line on defense.
The Falcons' menagerie of athletic, long players who can guard multiple positions was an advantage against the Mountain Lions, allowing them to switch screens in the half court and during Concord's attempted press breaks in the full court. In an already muddy affair, Fairmont's defensive versatility made the waters even murkier for their opponent.
"Our first-shot defense today was really good," Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said. "Almost every night it's really good. It's consistently finishing with the defensive rebound. I was very pleased with our first shot-defense, there's a lot of critiques with our second-shot and sometimes third-shot."
Concord shot 44% from the field, a number that was boosted by converting plenty of second-chance opportunities.
The Mountain Lions out-rebounded the Falcons 49-31, the edge on the glass becoming more prominent as the game went on.
Concord had a 7-point advantage on the glass in the first half, and a 11-point advantage in the second half.
The Mountain Lions grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, cashing in 19 second chance points off the extra opportunities they were afforded.
"The way that they stayed in the game was just rebounding the ball," Koenig said. "They absolutely dominated the boards, but we got the win."
Fairmont State's counter-punch to Concord's rebounding was the Falcons' own 3-point shooting. The Falcons shot 12-24 from 3-point range, headlined by a blistering 6-8 day from Briggs Parris.
The 3-ball proved a boon for the Falcons, making for short bursts of scoring in a game where points were at a premium. Whenever Concord threatened, a barrage of long-balls— usually at least one coming from Parris — stemmed the tide and kept the Falcons in front.
One such barrage came late in the first half. Between the 4:30 and 2:30 mark of the half, Fairmont State made four 3-pointers — two from Parris, one from Sanders, and one from Tariq Woody — to take what would be their biggest lead of the night, a 40-27 advantage.
A team making half of their 3-point attempts doesn't come without getting open looks. Koenig was pleased with the playmaking he got from Zyon Dobbs (seven points, five assists, four steals) and Fonz Hale (12 points, six assists, two steals."
"I thought Zyon and Fonz did a really nice job," Koenig said. "I know there were a couple turnovers late, but for the most part they handled the physical play and got the ball to shooters. Briggs had multiple wide-open shots, especially from Fonz, which was really good."
Parris was one of multiple players that came off the bench and made an impact for Fairmont State. Woody scored 13, including some crucial points down the stretch to keep the game out of reach for Concord, and David Jolinder scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, a team-high.
The game was a bounce-back effort for important pieces of the Falcons.
"I know last game it didn't go so well," Koenig said. "We're not going to hit the panic button and not play those guys. They're good players, and we expect them to play well and put them in good situations."
Keeping a lead between six and 10 points for most of the second half, the Mountain Lions tightened things up late.
Concord made 10 3-pointers of their own, a number boosted by a 2-2 finish over the game's last 30 seconds. Amare Smith and Lual Mahama each splashed in a triple, Mahama ending with a game-high 25 points.
Down by 83-72 after a Sanders put back at the 2:14 mark, Concord turned up the pressure on defense. Back-to-back lay-ins by Mahama kicked off a frantic scoring run by the Mountain Lions, but time ran out on the comeback despite Mahama's heroics and the team's late 3's.
Free throws also played a key role in Saturday's contest. While Fairmont State made 81.3% of their attempts (26-32), Concord managed a 51.9% rate (14-27).
Next up, Fairmont State plays Notre Dame at home on Feb. 8.
Complete boxscore here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.