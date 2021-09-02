FAIRMONT — After so long without football, it should come as no surprise that the Fairmont State Falcons have some re-acclimating to do in their first game back since 2019.
The California (Pa.) Vulcans were a very tough opponent to try and get back up-to-speed against, and Fairmont State showed they still have to shake off the cobwebs in a 23-to-14 loss to Cal (Pa.)
Fairmont Senior’s Connor Neal trotted out to the huddle as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, a position that Falcons head coach Jason Woodman did not publicly decide on before the game. Fairmont State wouldn’t get to see much of him on their first drive though, as Myles Miree fumbled on the second play of the drive, giving Cal (Pa.) great field position for their own first offensive look.
The Falcons’ offense was dormant for much of their opener, with Fairmont State not recording a first down until the opening minute of the second quarter, and not recording a second one until the five minute mark of quarter three. Both were off of 10-yard and 12-yard runs by Xander Albea, respectively.
After the Miree fumble, the Vulcans marched the short distance to the goal line, a position the Fairmont State defense would get accustomed to throughout the game. The Falcons would hold the line after a Anthony Fordham pass break up on third down and Cal (Pa.) would settle for a field goal. 3-to-0 Vulcans with 10 minutes to go in the first quarter.
FSU couldn’t get much going on offense, but their defense played hard-hitting football, and despite being on the field for the majority of the game, kept their energy up. Fordham, Brocton Blair, Dalton Dempsey, and Jovon Jackson had impressive season debuts, making good tackles and flying to the ball.
Jackson recorded a sack on the next Cal (Pa.) drive to give the ball back to the Falcons, and the early goings made it look like we would be in for a low-scoring affair, with neither team slipping up to give easy yards.
Vulcans quarterback Noah Mitchell had other ideas though, as he climbed the ladder in the pocket to evade the rush and delivered a first down pass to the sideline that ignited the Cal (Pa.) offense. Kyle Brunson would rush into the end zone from the two-yard line to put the Vulcans up 10-to-0 with 3:10 in the first quarter.
The Vulcans found themselves with the ball again to start the second quarter, and Desoto McKenzie snagged a pick on an underthrown deep ball to try and give the Falcons a spark of their own.
After another three-and-out though, Cal (Pa.) found themselves on the goal line again, with short passes going for plenty of yards after catch. Tyson Hill was the recipient of many such short passes, finishing with nine catches for 155 yards.
The Vulcans lived off hitches and screen passes, gashing Fairmont State without having to air it out too much. Mitchell still finished with two picks on the day, incidentally on two of his rare deep passes.
On the goal line with the first half winding down, the Falcons stood strong again, forcing another field goal to end the half, 13-to-0 Cal (Pa.).
Fairmont State could not pull off a third goal line stop to start the second half, as a spot concept in the red zone yielded a wide open Cam Tarrant in the the corner of the end zone to make it 20 unanswered points for Cal (Pa.) at the 11:00 minute mark of the third.
Not unanswered for long, though.
Falcons return man Buster Griffin burst down the sideline to inject some life back into Duvall-Rosier field for an 85-yard return touchdown. The Falcons were finally on the board, 20-to-7.
Penalties would kill the next FSU drive, a sign of the Falcon’s rust after such a long layoff. Holds and five in the backfield penalties hurt Woodman’s squad on Thursday.
Another stop by the Falcons defense enabled another big play from the Falcons, as Neal finally broke through to deliver a strike down the sideline to Shawn Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. All of a sudden, despite their immobile offense throughout the game up to that point, the Falcons were down just six points, 20-to-14 with two minutes left in the third.
Another pass break up brought another Vulcans drive to an end, and with under a minute left in the third quarter it seemed Fairmont State had all the momentum.
The Falcons couldn’t capitalize though, as their continued attempts to dial up deep and even intermediate passes were unable to get out the gate as the Vulcan rush got home quickly.
Luckily for the Falcons, the defense continued to show they had came to play. Mitchell was hit as he threw a deep ball on another third down, and Falcons safety Eltayeb Bushra was in just the right place to bring it down for another interception.
Bushra’s efforts would be in vain and the Vulcans would get the ball back after Neal was sacked twice and Collin Hovarth missed the ensuing field goal.
Cal (Pa.)’s Mitchell delivered a rare deep pass to Hill for 53 yards. After a rare misstep by the Fairmont State defense, though, the Falcons would lock down, breaking up two passes to hold the Vulcans to yet another field goal. 23-to-14 Cal (Pa.) with seven minutes left in the game.
Now needing a score badly, the Falcons would show some urgency on offense, going for a fourth-and-one at midfield. Xander Albea would barely convert, but another fourth down was not far away for Fairmont State, and the Falcons would not succeed a second time as a Neal deep ball harmlessly fell incomplete in the end zone.
From there all the Vulcans had to do was salt away the clock. Punting it away with under a minute to go, the Falcons would put together a final drive that ultimately proved moot, nearly getting to midfield before the clock struck zero.
Next for Fairmont State is an away game against the University of Charleston.
