FAIRMONT — In the immediate aftermath of overseeing one of the greatest triumphs in the school’s history of athletics, Fairmont State men’s basketball coach Tim Koenig dismissed any personal praise and even deflected away glory for his team.
Instead, Koenig, after leading the Falcons to their first conference championship in 37 years with a 102-99 Mountain East Conference title game victory over rival West Liberty on Sunday, wanted to recognize and appreciate those who had been waiting for such a moment for decades.
“I’m thinking of the (Fairmont) community right now. I’m thinking of the players — former players, current players — and former coaches — Coach (Jerrod) Calhoun and Coach (Joe) Mazzulla. I’m thinking about the administrators — I’m looking at (Sports Information Director) Chris Thomas right now, who works countless hours, I see President Dr. (Mirta) Martin over there, (athletic director) Greg Bamberger...I’m thinking about (former Fairmont State administrators) Tim McNeely, Chad Fowler, the guys who made the phone call to me (to become head coach),” Koenig said postgame on Sunday in the wake of the Falcons’ victory. “This is for the town and for the community because they bleed maroon.”
On Tuesday at the Fairmont State campus, the showed its spirit and support once again, as Fairmont State administrators, faculty and staff, athletic teams and students gathered to celebrate the Falcons’ historic championship feat during a ceremony at the campus quad outside the Falcon Center.
“On behalf of the board of governors, the faculty, the staff and the students of Fairmont State University, please accept our sincere appreciation for marking the beginning of what I know is going to be a dynasty at Fairmont State University,” said Martin. “We will designate the day after a championship win (by an athletic team) as Fighting Falcons Day to celebrate the sacrifices, the unity and the strength of our student-athletes, both on the court and off the court.”
During the celebration, the Falcons stood as a team before the crowd donning their MEC championship T-shirts, an MEC championship banner and their MEC championship trophy.
“The last couple of days, we’ve gotten a lot of calls and a lot of texts and we really appreciate all the love and support,” said Koenig.
With the conference title, the Falcons clinched an NCAA Division II Tournament berth and will play Mercyhurst at West Liberty University in the first round on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.
“People are talking about how we did this extraordinary thing, this great thing, and asking, ‘How’d you pull this one off?’ And we’re just regular, ordinary guys like everybody here we’re looking at — we’re just trying to work hard just like all of you do everyday,” Koenig said.
“We talk about playing hard and playing smart, but also playing together, and we really want to focus on the togetherness of everyone here. Look around at each other and think of all the work, all the time, and all the energy this group has done, whether it was when no one was watching in the summertime, whether it was when no one was watching while you were meeting with students. When you’re working in the admissions office, in the development office, in the dining hall...all of that stuff is what we really appreciate and we want to acknowledge it and thank you guys for all the help you’ve given.”
Each Fairmont State player expressed their personal gratitude for the support they’ve received all season from the community with a few words of acknowledgement. Koenig and Fairmont State senior captain Cole VonHandorf also took a moment to recognize the accomplishments of Fairmont State’s other student-athletes, such as wrestler Lukas Martin, who won the 149-pound Super Region I title Feb. 28 to qualify for the NCAA Division II Tournament, and the Fairmont State volleyball team, which earned the No. 1 seed of the North Division in this week’s MEC Tournament.
“I want to give a big thank you to the staff, Dr. Martin, (athletic trainer) Bob (Cable), we couldn’t have done it without you guys,” VonHandorf said. “And to all the teams and all the coaches out there, just stay together. It might suck sometimes — we got beat by 30 a couple of weeks ago — but we didn’t put our heads down. We fought back and we pulled this out. Just a big thank you to everybody, we couldn’t have done it without you guys and we appreciate your support.”
“Thank you everybody for coming out,” said junior forward Isaiah Sanders, who was named MVP of the MEC Tournament. “It’s a great thing (winning the championship), and I know all you guys can accomplish that, just keeping working hard and staying together.”
Fairmont State (15-4) received the No. 5 seed in their NCAA region and will play No. 4 Mercyhurst (11-0) on Saturday at 8:45 p.m., with the winner advancing to the regional semifinal round against top-seeded Hillside on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.
“We talk about playing hard, playing smart and playing together, and the togetherness that you guys give to us on a daily basis does not go unnoticed, and we just want to thank you,” Koenig said. “So thank you and good luck in all of your endeavors. And go Falcons.”
