FAIRMONT — Sierra Kotchman has broken many a school record in her time at Fairmont State.
This year alone, she became Fairmont State women's basketball's all-time leading scorer and broke the field-goals made record for her career.
So she might be forgiven for letting one slip by without her knowing.
"I didn't know," she said after her team's Saturday game at Joe Retton Arena.
Even if she wasn't aware until being asked about it, by taking the floor during her Falcons' 96-77 win over Frostburg State, Kotchman moved into a tie for the most career games played for Fairmont State women's basketball, having suited up 120 consecutive times for the Falcons.
"I'm just extremely grateful for the opportunity that I've been given here at Fairmont State," Kotchman said. "I love it here, and I love our team this year. I'm really excited for what we're going to do this year."
After 120 games and over 2,100 points scored, it's fair to say Kotchman knows her way around the court. With so much experience, she's an asset as a player and as a leader.
"Sierra, she helps me coach," Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "Which is great, that's why I love having her on the floor. She knows what I'm going to say before I say it, she echoes everything that we need to hear and I think out there, having her on the floor with so much experience is why our team's succeeding. I'm excited to see where she goes."
Yet despite playing for so long, in her fifth season as a Falcon, some things haven't changed for Kotchman between those 120 games.
"My mentality is still the same," she said. "I just try to work extremely hard every day, try to get 1% better every day. Same focus, same discipline every time, just trying to do what I can to help my teammates and help our team win."
That focus and discipline was on display Saturday as Kotchman scored 18 points on 7-12 shooting (4-6, 3-point shooting) and handed out a game-high five assists against Frostburg State.
The Falcons jumped out to a 29-14 first quarter lead that held up throughout the rest of the night. Fairmont State shot 10-25 from behind the arc, a major difference between them and the Bobcats, who managed to go 3-10 from distance.
"I thought our girls shot extremely well," Anderson said. "I thought they were shooting in-rhythm shots, and they all shot with a lot of confidence. I was glad to see that, especially coming off last game when I thought they weren't shooting with confidence, so that was great."
Frostburg State beat up the Falcons on the glass, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 17 second chance points, but they were trading 2's for 3's, and couldn't make up the difference.
Fairmont State's Alyssa DeAngelo scored a season-high 26 points against the Bobcats, shooting a staggering 75% from the field and converting from all areas of the field. She also played tough defense on the perimeter and in close as Frostburg's offense was most effective when grabbing their own misses.
"Today she looked great," Anderson said. "She played both ends of the floor, and she had fun. I thought she decided to take over defensively. Offensively, same thing. I was extremely proud of her effort tonight."
Katy Darnell added 14, Kamrin Weimer had 11 and Jalen Gibbs totaled 10 points in the winning effort. For Frostburg State, Arianna Briggs-Hall put up 27 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bobcats.
The win moves Fairmont State to 10-5 (8-2 in the MEC), and despite what the game meant for Kotchman as a Falcon, Fairmont is second in the MEC standings now, and the star guard and all the Falcons look aligned as they focus on the second half of the season.
"I'm focusing on winning right now," Kotchman said. "And finishing the regular season strong, going into the MEC Tournament as the best team we can be."
