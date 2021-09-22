FAIRMONT — The old precept of soccer players persevering through any weather was put to the test Wednesday, when the Fairmont State Falcons and Alderson-Broaddus Battlers played on a drenched Duvall-Rosier Field through heavy rain.
The Falcons (2-2) kept the Battlers (1-3) on the backfoot from the early goings onward, and cruised to a 5-1 victory.
The rain started to come down in earnest around the 41st minute, and drenched the field throughout the first half, but slowed down throughout the second. Fairmont State controlled the ball the majority of the opening 45, but weren’t able to push into Battlers’ territory for the first 20 minutes; maintaining possession, but being repelled at midfield by Alderson-Broaddus defenders whenever they tried to advance the ball.
The Battler defensive formation dared Fairmont State to beat them one-on-one, something Kiera Kuzinski succeeded at as the first half wore on. Kuzinski put up five shots in the first half, but the Falcons as a whole struggled to find the sweet spot on their shots, and the score stayed blank after the 24th minute.
The clock showed 23:42 when Tricia Lemasters broke open the evening’s scoring, punching it in after a corner kick turned into a desperate scrum near the goal.
Another goal was to follow in the 34th minute, as Kuzinski handled a pass on the left sideline just past midfield, maneuvered past one Battler, cut to the middle past another, and fired the ball into the top-right corner of the net.
The pace of the game changed to start the second half, as the Falcons had to prove their ability on defense against a renewed push by Alderson-Broaddus. Fairmont State’s defense won out at every opportunity, including corner kicks and free kicks from the Battlers.
After weathering the storm for the first 10 minutes of the second half, Fairmont State struck back via a Jessica Schneider goal in the 57th minute — the longest goal of the night at over 15 yards. The attempt was the Falcons’ eighth shot on goal, and they would finish with 16 to the Battlers’ 11.
Though they brought home a multi-goal margin, the second half splits were not as disparate as the first half. While Fairmont State out-shot Alderson Broaddus 9-to-5 in the first half, in the second half the Battlers shrunk the discrepancy to 7-to-6.
Alderson-Broaddus finally put up a goal in the end of the 62nd minute, as Chauta assisted Destiny Keeble who converted on a shot that was just out of reach of Fairmont State’s Taylor Kennedy.
The Battlers’ momentum was cut off by Jessica Schneider, who used an Angelina Kaylor pass in the 71st minute to bring the Falcons’ lead back up to three.
Kuzinski returned to the scoring column off another assist from Kaylor with under a minute left to play to put the icing on the cake of the Falcons’ victory.
Kennedy finished with 5 saves, a cornerstone in the Falcons’ effort in limiting the Battlers to a single goal.
Despite the cold, wet conditions, Fairmont State came out with a dominant victory, something Falcons coach Kernell Borneo was glad to see.
The five goals was a season high for the Falcons, who move to .500 with the win. Fairmont State next faces West Liberty on the road Sept. 25.
