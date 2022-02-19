FAIRMONT — Another generation of Falcons were celebrated Saturday, on the floor they played much of their careers on. Fairmont State butted heads with West Liberty at Joe Retton Arena on a day that held special meaning for the elder statesmen of both the men's and women's teams.
The women's squad took the floor first, with banners of their two seniors, Kamrin Weimer and Sierra Kotchman, adorning the rafters, complete with childhood pictures to contrast with their current-day counterparts.
As for the game itself, West Liberty was able to keep chipping away at the Falcons defense, getting out in front 17-14 after the first quarter and winning each quarter to follow, eventually overpowering Fairmont State 93-80.
The Hilltoppers' Bailee Smith poured in 34 and Corinne Thomas finished with 24 as West Liberty shot over 50% from the field and over 45% from 3 against the Falcons defense.
Fairmont fought early, taking the lead at points throughout the first and early second quarters, and by game's end the Falcons would actually lead in several categories— bench points, points off turnovers, second chance points, and points in the paint— but making five 3's to West Liberty's 10, 10 free throws to West's 25, and shooting 40% from the floor overall to West's 50% were all the advantages that the Hilltoppers needed to come out on top by double digits.
For the Falcons' senior duo, Kotchman ended with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block. Weimer finished with eight points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Weimer came into Saturday averaging 7.7 points per game while shooting nearly 43% from behind the arc this year. Kotchman is putting the finishing touches on a stellar career at Fairmont State that has seen her become the school's all-time leader in scoring, field goals made, 3-pointers made, free-throw percentage, and games played. This year, she is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
"Senior day is a very humbling day," Fairmont State women's basketball coach Stephanie Anderson said. "It's hard. You try to avoid it emotionally, with the amount of hours, days, years that these girls have put in to basketball. It's special, what they've given to this program, it means a lot. And both [Weimer and Kotchman], they've given everything that they have to the game. They're fantastic leaders, they're doing great things on and off the floor, they're great people. Being able to recognize them for everything they've done through all their life in the game is an amazing thing."
The men's game proceeded the women's game, and even without the added pageantry of senior night, a matchup between the No. 2-ranked Hilltoppers and No. 16-ranked Falcons was a big enough deal on it's own.
But the heavyweight clash would be delayed a few minutes so that Fairmont's five senior players— Seth Younkin, Isaiah Sanders, Cole VonHandorf, Brendan Paul, and Briggs Parris— could walk out to center court with their family and receive an ovation from the home crowd.
"We're just so proud of those guys," Fairmont State men's basketball coach Tim Koenig said. "All their contributions on and off the court, they're great guys. Team GPA is 3.6 this year. How they conduct themselves in the campus community, off-campus in the community, they're just stand-up guys. And obviously they're really good players too. It's bitter-sweet."
Koenig noted that they allowed anyone who is receiving a degree to walk on senior night, but some of them will have the option of returning due to extra COVID eligibility.
Once the action kicked off, the matchup lived up to it's billing. Fairmont started off hot, with ferocious dunks from Younkin and Sanders getting the Falcons ahead 9-6 in the early goings. Some of the air left Fairmont's sails as the first half progressed, and West Liberty made every attempt from the field tough for the Falcons.
The Hilltoppers lead the MEC in scoring, a full 10 points higher than second place at 99.9 points per, and their offense was just as potent as advertised. West Liberty went 25-39 from the floor in the first half, good for 64% efficiency. Making matters worse, even on the rare occasion the Toppers did miss, they were often there for the rebound and put back. West finished with a 23-14 second-chance points advantage over Fairmont.
The Falcons came into the game with eight available players, and after Seth Younkin went down with a leg injury at the 7:25 mark of the first half, that number was down to seven, and Fairmont was down their top big man.
Fairmont trailed 58-45 at halftime. But there was a lot of game still to be played.
Fairmont flipped the script in the second half. They were the team who couldn't miss, shooting over 57% from the field and going 3-7 from deep. Misses were rare from the free-throw line as well, a major factor in keeping the Falcons in the game. Fairmont shot 30-37 (81%) from the line against the Toppers, who managed a underwhelming 12-23 (52%) effort themselves.
A VonHandorf layup capped off a 15-3 run by the Falcons at the 10:36 mark of the second half, and gave Fairmont a 74-73 lead. It was tight from there on out, with the lead never getting to more than five until the end of regulation.
The end of regulation was a story all in itself.
With 2:26 to play, the two teams were knotted at 90. Parris split a pair of free throws, and West's Marlon Moore Jr. muscled in an and-one layup that he converted to bring the Hilltoppers in front, 93-91. The Falcons got to the line once again, and VonHandorf split to make it 93-92. The two teams each missed a 3 before VonHandort put in a layup off a feed from Zyon Dobbs to put Fairmont ahead 94-93.
The Hilltoppers got to the line off a foul while they were in the bonus, but the try from Pat Robinson was long, and Parris secured the rebound. The Falcons called timeout, and all they needed was to keep possession and make the free throws once they were fouled.
Robinson stole the inbounds.
Making up for his missed free throw, Robinson nabbed the steal and threw it ahead to Bryce Butler who slammed it home to put West ahead 95-94.
Parris missed a driving attempt on what should've been Fairmont's last chance, but after West Liberty secured the rebound, chaos ensued.
Isaiah Sanders tried to foul Robinson, who was the one who got the rebound. The officials blew the whistle with 0.5 seconds showing on the clock. But right after Parris' miss, the West Liberty bench had started to storm the court prematurely, and the officials had to deliberate if such an action warranted a technical foul.
After some conversing, they decided to give a team technical foul on West Liberty, and a personal foul on Fairmont's Sanders, who fouled Robinson on the rebound.
Each team would get two free throws with the Falcons down one point.
Briggs Parris walked up to the line and sunk both his tries. Miraculously, Fairmont led 96-95. Now it was West's turn to shoot.
Robinson missed the first, to the jubilation of the crowd, but made the second, and with the score standing at 96-96, we had overtime.
West Liberty struck first in the extra period, with Robinson converting an and-one. But Fairmont one-upped their opponents as Briggs followed through on a four-point play— his second four-point play of the game.
West then went on a 9-2 run to go ahead 108-102. The Toppers were locked in in the extra period, going 5-7 in overtime. A 3-pointer from Isaiah Sanders with 90 seconds to go gave some life back to Fairmont, but a free throw from Christian Montague brought West Liberty's lead back to four. Dobbs managed a layup on the next possession, but by then the Falcons were out of timeouts and needed to foul.
With 7.5 seconds left, Fairmont sent Pat Robinson back to the line, West ahead 109-107. This time Robinson made the first, but missed the second. The door was still open.
VonHandorf secured the rebound, and the Toppers smartly fouled him with 2.3 second to go, sending the senior to the line for a possible two points against a three-point deficit. VonHandorf would have to intentionally miss.
After unintentionally missing the first one, the job got a harder for Fairmont, who would need to get the ball out for a 3 if they secured the offensive rebound.
VonHandorf shot it hard off the backboard. The ball ricocheted off the front of the rim, and Isaiah Sanders somehow came up with it. Sanders managed to flip the ball out to Briggs on the right wing, who heaved a fading 3-pointer.
No good. West Liberty 110, Fairmont State 107.
Briggs Parris led the Falcons in scoring, putting in 26 off the bench. Sanders finished with 22, while VonHandorf and Dobbs each had 21. George Mangas had eight, Kyle Whippen had six, and Younkin had three.
A dramatic ending to a special night for a talented crop of Fairmont State seniors, who never stopped fighting.
"That's just who we are," Koenig said. "We don't panic. That's the number two team in the country, and honestly I don't know who does the rankings, because I don't know how many teams are better than them. But our guys, we had a chance to win it, couple things we wish we could have back, a couple bounces didn't go our way. But we'll be ready for the next one on Monday, we got one more week until the tournament and I still think we're moving in the right direction."
