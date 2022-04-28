FAIRMONT — After a highly successful season that saw the Fairmont State Falcons blaze a trail to the NCATA National Championships, Fairmont’s year finally came to a close, as the No. 7 seed Falcons lost to No. 2 Azusa Pacific, 267.940-257.115 on Thursday.
In the first half, Fairmont was outscored 96.400-92.725. In the second half — the strength of the Falcons throughout the year — Azusa Pacific edged them out 171.540-164.430.
“I can’t talk about how proud I am of this team and everything we’ve accomplished this season,” Fairmont State head coach Danielle Cutri said. “We started out with some lower scores, and we really hit our peak when we needed to hit our peak.
“We started out in the rankings tenth, and we moved all the way to seventh, and that speaks to their dedication, their hard work, and just being consistent every single day. They’re 1% better every single day and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Each event was extremely tight, with Fairmont and Azusa Pacific separated by only a few points in each event. The Azusa Pacific Cougars, though, came out on top in all of them.
Compulsory events came down to a one point disadvantage for Fairmont in scoring, 37.775-36.725. Acro was decided by just over two points, with Azusa Pacific outscoring the Falcons 29.225-27.200. The three pyramid heats combined to see Azusa score under two points more than Fairmont, 29.400-28.800. The Cougars prevailed in the toss heats 28.525-26.200, and in the tumbling events 56.275-54.800. Finally, Fairmont scored a 83.430 in the team event, aside from Azusa Pacific’s 86.740.
The series of close victories compounded to send Azusa Pacific to the NCATA National Championships semifinals, where they will face No. 3 Gannon.
The Falcons came into the tournament with a record of 9-1 and a three-peat as Mountain East Conference Champions under their belts, after defeating Frostburg State on April 9 in the championship final by a score of 256.695-255.550.
Fairmont State brought home three individual titles in addition to their team championship, including event championships in trio tumbling, quad tumbling, and open tumbling. Fifth-year senior Alexis Smith earned a spot on the 2021 NCATA All-American Team, and repeated as Mountain East Conference Acrobatics & Tumbling Athlete of the Year.
Smith earned All-MEC First-Team honors as well, joined among the All-MEC ranks by Ansley Froman, Priscilla Richmond, and Hannah Sadler on the first team and Peyton Barnes on the second team.
The trip to the NCATA National Championships was Fairmont State’s ninth since 2011.
The team was composed of Chloe Smith, Taylor Openlander, Avery Keller, Sophia Del Greco, Kathryn Koehl, Eliah Cardone, Zara Christophe, Annie Lease, Izaria McWhorter-Martin, Natalie Moore, Olivia Daniels, Peyton Barnes, Alexis Smith, Brionni Dowson, Ansley Froman, Emily Brock, Priscilla Richmond, Hope Kiszka, Rylee Vinson, Brylee Knotts, Savanna Mullins, Janai Jenkins, Magdeline Gigliotti, Madeline Walker, Elizabeth Maurer, Reghan Mollohan, Hannah Sadler, head coach Danielle Cutri, and assistant coach Haley Cochran.
