BRIDGEPORT — Three Falcons from the Fairmont State men's basketball team and two from the women's basketball team received All-MEC honors this week as the two teams march to Wheeling for conference tournament play.
Isaiah Sanders, George Mangas and Zyon Dobbs of Fairmont State men's basketball earned spots on the Mountain East Conference All-Conference teams, the league announced on Tuesday.
Sanders, a graduate student from Sicklerville, N.J., landed a spot on the All-MEC First Team for the third consecutive season. He led Fairmont State in scoring (19.3 points per game), three-point baskets (90) and steals (62) in his final collegiate season. Sanders finished third in the conference in scoring and led the league in made three-point field goals and three-point shooting percentage (45.2%).
After a breakout sophomore season, Mangas was voted to the All-MEC Second Team and received all-conference recognition for the first time in his career. The Lima, Ohio native averaged 15.4 points per game and made 61.0% of his field goal attempts, which was the second-highest clip in the MEC. Mangas tracked down the most offensive rebounds (52) and the second-most total rebounds (146) on the team and averaged 5.2 boards per game.
Dobbs achieved a spot on the MEC All-Conference list for the second straight season. The senior guard from Fairmont garnered All-MEC Honorable Mention honors after passing a team-high 149 assists and averaging 11.3 points per contest. He finished his senior season with the second-highest assist total in the conference. Dobbs recorded two double-doubles in points and assists this season vs. West Virginia State on Jan. 25 (13 points, 11 assists) and at West Liberty on Feb. 18 (15 points, 10 assists).
The Fairmont State men's basketball team will begin MEC tournament play on March 3 at noon in Wheeling versus the winner of the No. 7 Glenville State/No. 10 Wheeling play-in game.
Alyssa DeAngelo and Katy Darnell of Fairmont State women's basketball landed spots on the All-Conference teams on Monday. Following a vote of the league's head coaches, DeAngelo was recognized as an All-MEC First Team performer, while Darnell earned All-MEC Second Team accolades.
DeAngelo, a junior from Jefferson Hills, Pa., was placed on the All-MEC First Team for the second consecutive season after leading the Falcons with 18.1 points per game. Her scoring efforts played a key role in lifting the team to its most wins in program history since the 2014-15 season. She crossed the 30-point mark twice this season, including a career-high 34 points versus Davis & Elkins on Nov. 19. The 2021 MEC Freshman of the Year finished in double figures in 26 of her 30 games played this season. She ranked fourth in the conference in scoring, sixth in the MEC with 71 3-point field goals and first in free throw percentage (86.2%).
A senior from Charleston, W.Va., Darnell earned a spot on the all-conference team for the first time in her career. She led the team with nine double-doubles and ranked sixth in the MEC with 8.0 rebounds per game. Darnell averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field in her senior season. She scored a career-high 31 points on Nov. 27 at Slippery Rock and finished above 20 points versus Winston-Salem State (27) and Hawaii-Hilo (25). Darnell tracked down the third-most offensive rebounds in the conference (101) and tied for third with 61 steals.
The Fairmont State women's basketball team is gearing up for a rubber match versus the No. 5 seed, West Liberty, in the MEC Tournament. The Falcons and Hilltoppers will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from WesBanco Arena in Wheeling for a spot in the conference semifinals.
