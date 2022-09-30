ATHENS — Dave Walker does not look at homecoming festivities as a distraction for his Concord University football team.
He likes the prospect of “a little extra excitement” for his players, he said on Wednesday at his weekly press conference.
“They know there’ll be alumni here,” he said about Saturday’s contest in Athens. “There will more people at the game — hopefully, if the weather’s not too bad.
“Your homecoming game is one that you always should be excited to play, (and) I’m sure they’re going to be excited to play back at home.”
The Mountain Lions (4-0) are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Mountain East Conference. Their opponents, the Falcons of Fairmont State, are 1-3, but Walker said those season records are deceptive.
“I told our team, we are a handful of plays away from being 0-4, and Fairmont is a handful of plays away from being 4-0,” Walker said. “There’s a very thin line, there, between success and not having success, so I don’t think the records are any indication of where either team is.
“I think Fairmont’s got a very good football team.”
The Falcons claimed their first win last weekend in their own homecoming game, trimming UNC-Pembroke 25-23 after Mike Floria tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
Last October, Floria torched the Concord defense for 265 passing yards and four touchdowns, in Fairmont State’s fifth straight victory over the Mountain Lions.
So far this season, Fairmont State’s average of 27.3 points is one point per game more than Concord, but the Falcons are allowing 36.3 points per outing.
“They’re capable of scoring a lot of points,” Walker said. “They throw the ball really well, and they’ve got an experienced quarterback … , so it’s going to be a big challenge for our defense to slow these guys down.”
But the Falcons’ coach, Jason Woodman — a former Concord assistant coach — could conceivably say the same about CU’s offense.
Concord receiver Jarod Bowie, the current Mountain East offensive player of the week, is third in NCAA Division II with 575 aerial yards, on 32 catches. He’s caught at least one touchdown pass in each of CU’s four games this fall.
“He’s a really good athlete, a hard-nosed player,” Walker said.
Quarterback Jack Mangel has thrown for 1,111 yards, 11th best in Division II, while completing 64.8% of his passes, ranking him 16th best in the division.
In last week’s 23-22 win at Frostburg State, Bowie and Mangel connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half.
Walker said about that last-second Hail Mary, “You practice those situations. (That play) to Jarod, that’s probably one of the best plays I’ve ever seen him make, and I’ve seen him make a bunch of them.”
“It worked out, the way you draw it up. That normally doesn’t happen, but it did in that situation.”
The Concord running game has gained notoriety as well. Newcomer Thurlow Wilkins has run for 326 yards, fourth highest total in the conference. Senior Kris Copeland, when he’s not split out as a wide receiver, is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, sixth highest in the MEC.
Defensively, Concord middle linebacker Ty Maust has 37 tackles this season, ranked third in the conference, with 24 solo tackles. Fairmont State has three tacklers among the league’s Top 10 statistically.
Concord has 12 sacks this season, ranked second in the conference. Fairmont State’s offense has given up 10 sacks, third most in the MEC.
The Falcons’ defense has allowed an average of 228.7 rushing yards per game, next to worst in the Mountain East.
If Walker has decided to lean toward the run or the pass on Saturday, he wasn’t tipping his hand on Wednesday.
“We’re prepared to do either, and we want to do both,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, if we get five yards a pop, as long as we keep the ball and get into the end zone, I don’t care how we do it. If we can get big plays, that’s great. … We’ve just got to get in the end zone, whether it’s five-yard chunks or 40-yard chunks.”
He is happy to be playing on Concord’s home turf at Callaghan Stadium — for just the second time this season. He said the weeks since the Sept. 10 win against Glenville State “seems like it’s been forever … .”
That 21-7 victory in Athens was played mostly in a driving rain. A similar forecast is on the horizon for Saturday, due to the expected arrival of precipitation spun up by Hurricane Ian.
“We’ve played in a rain game once already, so we’ve got some experience at it,” Walker said. “Both teams have got to play in it. (You) wish for the best, anticipate the worst — just prepare for whatever’s to come. So we’ll do whatever we have to do to get through it.”
