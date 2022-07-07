FAIRMONT — The Mountain East Conference’s annual Commissioner’s Cup results were released Wednesday, with Fairmont State Athletics placing third among the 12 conference schools.
The Commissioner’s Cup is the MEC’s annual award that recognizes overall athletic achievement across a university’s different sports teams.
The results are compiled using what the conference calls it’s “all-sports rating” formula. The formula takes into account each schools’ regular season records, equal to the number of sports teams within the conference, and then divides by the number of sports offered by the individual college. The final number is a percentage of points earned against the number of points possible.
The University of Charleston finished far atop the standings with a .94149, bolstered by winning conference championships in nine sports. West Liberty was awarded runner-up status with a .68622, winning three conference championships.
Fairmont State placed a close third, with an all-sports rating of .66061. The Falcons’ softball and acrobatics & tumbling teams won MEC Championships this past school year, and three teams — men’s basketball, men’s tennis and softball — appeared in their respective NCAA tournaments.
The acrobatics & tumbling teams’ Alexis Smith was named MEC Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, and Head Baseball Coach Matt Yurish secured MEC Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm of the program.
In all, 27 Fairmont State student-athletes earned all-conference honors throughout their seasons, and six Falcons were honored on all-region teams.
As far as individual teams, acrobatics & tumbling competed in their ninth NCATA national championship, and the men’s basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Atlantic Region tournament.
Three programs earned a national ranking with Fairmont State’s Acrobatics & Tumbling coming in at No. 7 in the nation, men’s basketball with a final placing of No. 24, and men’s tennis received a ranking of No. 74 by the ITA.
The University of Charleston won the top spot for the fifth year in a row.
MEC Commissioner’s Cup Standings
University of Charleston— 0.94149
West Liberty University— 0.68622
Fairmont State University— 0.66061
Notre Dame College— 0.65468
West Va. State University— 0.61111
Concord University— 0.58036
Frostburg State University— 0.54211
Davis & Elkins College— 0.50490
Wheeling University— 0.49206
Glenville State University— 0.45954
West Va. Wesleyan College— 0.44019
Alderson Broaddus University— 0.19672
