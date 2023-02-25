FAIRMONT — The time-honored tradition of senior day games involves each of the honored upperclassmen starting the contest and getting their moment under the spotlight.
But with a team as experienced as the Fairmont State Falcons, there simply weren't enough spots in the starting five.
The careers of seven seniors were celebrated Saturday during a game against the Frostburg State Bobcats in which the Falcons battled to a 88-70 victory.
Zyon Dobbs, Fonz Hale, Tariq Woody, Isaiah Sanders, Briggs Parris, Trey Washenitz and Shem Golek were all celebrated before the game with a wealth of experience and accolades between all of the Falcons' elder statesmen.
"Just hard work and dedication from all of them," Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said of his seniors. "Unbelievable teammates. We're just so blessed to have those guys be part of the program. Obviously, five guys we started, we started Shem in the second half, and then we closed the game with Trey. Just so grateful for those guys and they represent our program extremely well."
Sanders put up a 25-point performance, followed by Parris with 16, Hale with 14 plus four assists, while George Mangas scored 13.
Tommy Williams scored eight points, Tariq Woody scored fourth eight rebounds, Zyon Dobbs scored three to go with a game-high five assists and three steals, Washenitz scored three and David Jolinder scored two along with five boards.
The Fairmont State Falcons came away with their share of bruises after the regular season finale matchup, with lots of contact around the basket and in the backcourt that both teams had to play through.
As a result of the game's general messiness, neither team was clicking early, and Fairmont held a slim 8-7 lead after the game's first five minutes.
Coming out of a break, the Falcons threw a full court man press at Frostburg, and quickly rattled off a 10-0 scoring run, featuring 3's by Tommy Williams and George Mangas off the bench.
The burst was enough to push the Falcons' offense away from the shore and get them flowing into halftime ahead 46-29.
"We want to press the whole game. But you've got to make a shot to really press," Koenig said. "We don't press on misses, we only put it on after makes. So we've got to put the ball in the basket to press."
"I thought Tommy Williams gave an unbelievable spark, on the defensive end and he hit some big shots. Tommy and David and George — those guys came in and really changed the first half with their defense."
In the bruising battles in the trenches, Frostburg came out on top in the stat sheet, out-rebounding the Falcons 44-34 and scoring 42 points in the paint to Fairmont's 30.
Fairmont State overcame that and then some by outclassing Frostburg from behind the line and beyond the arc. The Falcons shot 18-21 from the free throw line and 12-32 from the 3. The Bobcats mustered a 11-18 day from the foul line and shot 3-19 from deep.
"I thought they got us a little bit on the boards. They hurt us on the glass a little bit, but overall I thought we did really well with the physicality," Koenig said.
With the regular season in the books for Fairmont State, the Falcons go into MEC Tournament play with a 22-6 record and all the experience that comes from the grind of their schedule.
"I thought this was a really good win, I think we've gone through a lot of adversity and a lot of great times too," Koenig said. "It's been a rollercoaster ride, and we know how hard it is to win. The lessons that we've learned, we know it's not going to be easy. We've got to play well in this conference tournament.
"We don't know who we're going to play, it's a 7/10 game, one thing we do know is we'll have to play well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.