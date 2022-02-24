FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University men’s basketball stayed at No. 3 in this week’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Rankings after posting a 1-1 week last week.
The Fighting Falcons nearly knocked off the No. 2 team in the nation, West Liberty, in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Joe Retton Arena.
Compiled by the NCAA Division II Regional Ranking Committees, the rankings are used by the organization to select the qualifiers for next month’s Atlantic Region Tournament. Each league’s tournament champion receives an automatic regional bid with the Top 5 remaining teams in the final set of regional rankings filling out the 8-team field. The team voted No. 1 in the final set of regional rankings is designated as the regional tournament host.
The final set of weekly regional rankings will be released on March 2 with the announcement of the 2021-22 NCAA Division II Tournament field set for March 6. The Atlantic Region Tournament will be held March 12 through March 15 on the home floor of the highest-seeded team. The 2021-22 NCAA Division II Elite Eight is scheduled for March 22-26 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Mountain East Conference Basketball Tournament is set to take place in Wheeling next week from Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6.
Fairmont State bounced back to win Wednesday night at West Virginia Wesleyan, 93-78, and is now 21-5 on the season and 16-5 in Mountain East Conference play. Their final regular-season game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. against Carlow University. Fairmont State will also honor former player Myles Monroe before the game.
