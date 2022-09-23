FAIRMONT — Two Fairmont State Falcons were named MEC players of the week for their respective positions, with Alex Turowski nailing down MEC Golf’s Men’s Player of the Week and Bryce Knapp receiving MEC Volleyball’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Turowski, a sophomore from Penn Trafford, Pennsylvania, finished in a tie for fourth-place at the Bud Elwell Fall Classic at Whispering Woods Golf Club in Erie. Turowski shot and even-par 72 during Sunday’s opening round before rain forced the cancelation of Monday’s second round. Turowski has placed in the top 20 in both events. The men’s golf team is back in action September 26th at the West Liberty Invitational.
Knapp was named MEC Defensive Player of the week after she led Fairmont State defensively during a pair of 3-0 wins over 2021 NCAA Tournament teams last week. For the week, she totaled 41 digs, 10 assists and two aces in a pair of three-set matches. On Tuesday against Shepherd, she finished with 17 digs, six assists and two aces. She followed that performance by tallying 24 digs and four assists against Daemen. Knapp has 276 Digs on the year and is averaging 17 Digs a game. Knapp also has 83 Assists and 30 Aces. The Falcons next face West Liberty on Tuesday.
