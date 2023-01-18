FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons earned a collective 4-0 mark against the Davis & Elkins Senators, with both the men’s and women’s teams earning wins in a Wednesday night doubleheader.
In the second meeting between each pair of teams — the Falcons and Senators previously held a doubleheader in Elkins on Nov. 19 — Fairmont took care of business in the second half of their homestand, the women’s team winning 82-65, and the men’s team 93-78.
Shots from behind the arc and from the foul line were the difference for the Fairmont State Falcons women’s team. The Falcons’ 12 3-pointers and 16 free throws were both magnitudes greater than their opponent’s totals, a disparity that Fairmont rode to a double-digit victory for the first half of Wednesday’s double-header.
“Every game in the MEC is tough,” Fairmont State women’s head coach Stephanie Anderson said. “Any time we can get a win, it’s extremely important. I thought our girls did their jobs defensively tonight and obviously shots were falling and that makes everything easier.”
Fairmont State shot 12-37 from 3, as opposed to the Senators’ 2-11 shooting from beyond the arc. The Falcons also finished 18-28 from the free throw line, six times the amount of Davis & Elkins, who went 3-8 from the line.
Six of Fairmont’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter alone, with the Falcons getting out to a seven-point lead, 27-20, after one.
“I thought we were able to turn them over some, and that led into transition points,” Anderson said. “Then we got loose a little bit in their zone, and knocked down some shots which was good to see.”
The Falcons led 44-31 at halftime, and 67-46 after three quarters, outscoring the Senators in each of the first three frames.
Fairmont State sophomore Aaliyah Brunny matched her season high in scoring Wednesday, finishing with 19 points on 4-9 shooting from 3-point range, along with three rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
“She did great. Alliyah is growing every single game, I’m extremely proud of her,” Anderson said. “I think she just stepped into it tonight, the kid loves to score and she can do that. She knocked down big shots and gave us a lot of energy.”
Katy Darnell scored 14 for the Falcons to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Madeline Huffman, Jertaya Hall, Leslie Huffman and Alyssa DeAngelo all scored 10. Jalen Gibbs scored eight, and Laney Whitmore scored one.
The nightcap of Wednesday’s action was a punch-counterpunch affair, with the Falcons men’s team finally delivering the knockout blow late in the second half to knock off the Senators and increase their win streak to five games.
The Falcons shot out to an early 9-2 lead after six quick points from George Mangas, but, as would become a trend Wednesday night, the Senators battled back, taking a 12-11 lead with 15:07 to play in the first half.
Fairmont got back out in front, but couldn’t pull further away than four or five points until the final five minutes of the first half, when the Falcons turned a 32-27 advantage into a 12-point, 47-35 halftime advantage.
Mangas scored 14 points and dished three assists in the first half, near-automatic inside for Fairmont State on his way to a 25-point game on 10-12 shooting.
The Senators slowly got back into the game as the second half progressed, an 11-5 run capped by a Vadim Clanet 3-pointer bringing Davis & Elkins within three, 56-53 at the 14:42 mark.
The three-point deficit would be as close as the Senators got. After watching their opponents climb back into the game time and time again, Fairmont put the pedal down for the last time, outscoring Davis & Elkins 37-25 the rest of the way.
Mangas scored 25 to lead the Senators. Isaiah Sanders scored 20, Briggs Parris scored 14, Fonz Hale finished with 11, Tariq Woody scored nine, Zyon Dobbs and Seth Younkin each had five, and David Jolinder scored four for the Falcons.
Both the men’s and women’s teams travel to Frostburg on Saturday.
Around the Area
North Marion 52, Robert C. Byrd 47
Senior Addie Elliott led the Huskies with 16 points Wednesday, followed closely by senior Olivia Toland with 15 and junior Emma Freels with 13. Kierrabelle Harbert ended with six and Aubrey Hamilton finished with four to round out the scoring for North.
East Fairmont 49, Buckhannon-Upshur 42
