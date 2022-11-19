FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University basketball has gotten off to a spotless start, with both the men’s and women’s teams exiting last week’s Joe Retton Classic 2-0.
After a weeklong layoff, the basketball season is set to begin in earnest Saturday as both teams travel to play Davis & Elkins.
The men’s and women’s teams are each building off winning seasons, as the women’s squad went 15-13 while the men’s team went 23-8 and earned a NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament berth.
For head coach Stephanie Anderson and the Fairmont State women’s team, effort is the word of the day, or rather the season.
“My expectations are just to see my kids consistently fight and play hard every night,” Anderson said. “That’s as much as I can ask from them, just give me 40 minutes every single game we go play. And to see us grow as the season continues.”
The team lost the all-time leading scorer in school history in the offseason, Sierra Kotchman, but retain much of last year’s makeup aside from the high-profile departure.
Alyssa DeAngelo, last year’s second-leading scorer behind Kotchman, looks to up her game in her junior year. The guard scored 25 points in the Falcons’ Saturday win over Clarion.
The biggest scoring night from the season’s first two games, though, came from senior Katy Darnell, who dropped 27 points in the season opener against Winston-Salem State. Darnell also scored 16 against Clarion.
“I think we’re seeing a lot of the returners play with a lot of confidence,” Anderson said. “Experience is a great thing, and a couple of them have been with us for three, four years now and that’s invaluable. This year, some of them are stepping into leadership roles which is awesome to see.”
This year’s team does not lack experience, with junior point guard Madeline Huffman, graduate student Jertaya Hall and junior forward Jalen Gibbs all returning to the lineup.
There are new faces to be found in the rotation though, like sophomores Laney Whitmore and Aaliyah Brunny, and true freshman Leslie Huffman.
“A lot of them bring energy — you’re going to see different things from each of them — but they all bring a lot of energy,” Anderson said.
“Some of our returners, like Lanie Whitmore and Aaliyah Brunny, they were freshmen last year and the jump they’ve made from freshmen to sophomores is huge. Aaliyah didn’t really play at all last year, and this year in the first two games she’s getting a ton of deflections, she’s playing with a lot more confidence.”
Anderson’s Falcons have six new players this season — five freshmen, and one transfer.
“These kids are figuring it out,” Anderson said. “They see what’s important for our culture and are putting it to use every single day.”
For the men’s team, they had departures of their own to work through, namely all-conference guard Cole VonHandorf, but they also return a wealth of experience, with senior Zyon Dobbs, graduate student Isaiah Sanders — both also all-conference players last year — senior Seth Younkin, and graduate student Briggs Parris.
Yet even with a mostly intact lineup from a 23-8 season, this year the Falcons want to get more players involved.
“We expect to go 1-0 when we play,” head coach Tim Koenig said. “The difference this year is that we don’t want to play guys 38 to 40 minutes. We want more of a strength in numbers approach, and so far, so good.”
While Fairmont is looking to get more players involved, the stalwarts on the team have still made their coaches job a bit easier.
“They are taking care of the locker room when there’s issues, before it even gets to me,” Koenig said. “Their leadership on and off the court — it was good before, and it’s really taken a step forward.”
Many players have spent years inside the Falcons’ program waiting for their time, and this year, senior point guard Fonz Hale has started a game for the Falcons, while junior Tommy Williams has played double-digit minutes off the bench in each.
The Falcons have also gotten an interior boost from 6-foot-8 senior transfer Tariq Woody, who scored six points against Edinboro and 12 points against Salem, both games coming off the bench.
“We needed some help in the backcourt with Cole graduating,” Koenig said. “Fonz and Tommy, they’re really stepping up and we’ve got a couple freshmen who may have a chance as the year goes on. Then guys in the front court, Tariq and David [Jolinder], they give us more size, more length, more athleticism. With Tariq we get more scoring inside.”
The Falcons will still look to Sanders to lead them in the scoring department — the guard/forward has averaged over 20 points twice in his three prior seasons with the Falcons, and is doing so once again through two games this year.
Defensive-minded center Seth Younkin and Woody look to split minutes at center, while Dobbs, Hale, Parris, and Williams hold down the back court. Sophomore George Mangas earned playing time last year as a freshman and has started both games this year as a sophomore wing player.
Mangas scored nine points, dished four assists and hauled in 12 rebounds against Salem, and led the team in scoring with 18 against Edinboro.
If it sounds like there are a lot of pieces for the Falcons to manage, that is because there are. Finding the right roles and places to deploy the different chess pieces will be a welcomed challenge as Fairmont State moves forward.
“Our guys, it’s hard, it’s early, figuring out how everybody pieces in,” Koenig said. “One tough thing when you’re playing more guys is a lot of guys have to find their way and find their way with each other. That stuff takes time. We have a lot of room for growth.”
The men’s and women’s team both travel to face Davis & Elkins on Saturday. The men’s team for the Senators is 3-0, while the women’s team in 0-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.