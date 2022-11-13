FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons were off to the races Saturday at Joe Retton Arena, and are off to a 2-0 start after a 88-71 win over the Clarion Golden Eagles.
The Falcons scored 23 fast break points Saturday, opposed to Clarion's five, while the Golden Eagles coughed up the ball 27 times.
Alyssa Deangelo led Fairmont in scoring with 25 points on 8-14 shooting, while Katy Darnell (16 points, seven rebounds) and Jertaya Hall (15 points, five rebounds, four assists) joined their teammates in double figures.
DeAngelo is the Falcons' leading returning scorer from last season, having averaged 15.9 points per game in 2021-22, second only to the now-graduated Sierra Kotchman.
"I think Alyssa is going to do an awesome job leading," Fairmont Senior head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "I think she's going to continue to be a great scorer for us. Alyssa's just locked in, she's enjoying playing with this group of people, and we're going to ride with her a lot."
"I think there's a lot of people that can give us different things this year."
Fairmont State jumped out to a 18-8 advantage after the first quarter, Clarion shot 4-11 in the quarter and 0-2 from the foul line, while the Falcons shot 8-19 with two makes from behind the line.
Clarion scored the first points of the game but did not lead again until the 7:15 mark of the second quarter. Fairmont State had gone cold from the field, scoring only a single free throw to that point in the quarter, while Clarion's Sierra Bermudez led a 17-1 run that pushed the Golden Eagles ahead 25-19.
Bermudez scored eight points and dished an assist during that stretch. The sophomore finished with 21 points, tied for a team-high with Jada Smith.
Finding themselves down six after amassing a comfortable first-quarter lead, Fairmont got back in the game through defense, forcing seven straight turnovers from Clarion to outscore the Golden Eagles 21-5 the rest of the quarter.
"It is a game of runs," Anderson said. "I thought our kids, they've already grown in these two games to capitalize on those runs. We did it by getting stops, we got nine stops to end the second quarter, and that was huge."
"We have to rely on our defense, that gets our team going, and they settled in and made stops, and the rest followed."
The Falcons led 40-30 at halftime, and 63-48 after three quarters.
Field goals from Clarion's Ava Haddad and Jada Smith to open the final quarter threatened to tighten the game up, but the Falcons had one more run in them to slam the door shut.
Jertaya Hall converted an and-one to put Fairmont back up by 13 with 8:41 to play, and before the free throw, a technical foul was assessed to Clarion's bench. Hall made her free throw, and DeAngelo made both technical free throws to finish a five-point swing for the Falcons. From Hall's and-one to the 3:54 mark of the fourth, Fairmont was on the right side of a 15-3 run that sealed the game.
For the Falcons, in addition to DeAngelo, Hall and Darnell's nights, Madeline Huffman finished with eight points, three assists and two steals, and Jalen Gibbs had six points, seven rebounds, a block and four steals.
Leslie Huffman finished with four points, Aaliyah Brunny, Laney Whitmore and Mahya Lindesmith each had three, Noah Harris and Laynie Beresford each had two, while Gracey Lamm and Zaniya Murray each had one point.
Fairmont State will have a week to prepare for their next opponent, which is a road game at Davis & Elkins on Nov. 19.
