FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons moved to 7-1 Wednesday with their decisive 85-71 defeat of Concord at Joe Retton Arena.
The Falcons took advantage of a 20-point cushion they racked up in the first half to beat the Mountain Lions, their fourth win in Mountain East Conference play. The Mountain Lions fall to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in MEC play.
Isaiah Sanders — who plays both forward and guard — scored quickly to put the Falcons up 3-0 and former Fairmont Senior standout Zyon Dobbs added two more points after a steal and fastbreak layup. Fairmont State used a 9-0 run after Sanders converted a free throw to push the lead to 20-7 over Concord University.
The Mountain Lions stopped the streak with a three-pointer from Jevon Laidler at the 14:20 mark.
The Falcons continued to add to their lead as Sanders scored on a jumper to make the score 36-20. Fairmont State went into halftime with the score 49-29 after two free throws from Kyle Whippen.
In the second half, the Falcons took a 69-49 lead after Sanders knocked in a three with 13:32 remaining. Dobbs added two more from the charity stripe to make the score 71-41 before Concord closed within 13 points as the Mountain Lions went on 17-0 run with Dorian Groggs sinking a fastbreak bucket with 8:10 in regulation.
Concord got within 10 points as Jordan Wooden scored a dunk with 5:57 left before the Falcons settled in and grabbed the 85-71 victory on Wednesday night.
Fairmont State went 31-67 (46.3%) from the field and collected 10 from beyond the arc. The Falcons also went 13-18 from the free-throw line. Fairmont State held Concord to 31.7% (26-82) from the floor and held the advantage in points in the paint, 34-18.
Sanders led all scorers with 27 points on 10-11 shooting with five three-pointers. Seth Younkin grabbed in his second double-double in as many games as he scored 11 points with a career-high 17 boards. Cole VonHandorf joined his teammates in double-figures with 15 points and four assists while Dobbs made 12 points on 4-8 shooting.
Fairmont State men’s basketball is back in action Dec. 13 at Glenville State (3-4, 1-3 MEC) for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
