BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference announced its 2022 postseason award winners and all-conference teams Wednesday, after a vote of the league’s head coaches. Fairmont State Head Baseball Coach Matt Yurish was named MEC Coach of the Year, and Zachary Musgrove (First Team), Logan Smith (Second Team), Vince Sabatino (Honorable Mention), and Connor Cramer (Honorable Mention) headlined the All-MEC teams for the Falcons.
Yurish, in his first year as Fairmont State’s head coach, was named the 2022 MEC Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to a 27-20 overall record and a share of the MEC Northern Division Title this season. The Falcons went 22-10 in conference play. Yurish helped the Falcons return to the postseason for the first time since 2019 as the second seed in the North Division during this weekend’s MEC Baseball Tournament. In the series against Frostburg State, Yurish claimed his 100th career coaching victory in the first game of the four-game set on Sunday afternoon.
Zachary Musgrove, a native of Grafton, landed on the All-MEC First Team for the first time in his collegiate career as a Falcon. Musgrove led the team in batting average (.353), hits (55), doubles (12), triples (3), RBIs (49), and tied for home runs on the season at eight with Justin Brown. Musgrove also recorded a slugging percentage of .622, which puts him 13th in the MEC. Musgrove now holds the program record for career home runs with 32 entering the weekend.
Logan Smith, a redshirt senior from Bridgeport, received All-MEC Second Team honors as the left-handed pitcher who made a team-best 12 starts in the 2022 campaign. Smith had an ERA of 3.13 and held a record of 4-2 with one complete game. Smith threw 63.1 innings and allowed 66 hits, 35 runs (22 earned), 18 walks, and opposing batters hit .269 on the season against him. Smith tallied 44 strikeouts in 2022 and has pitched 187 innings in his career at Fairmont State.
Connor Cramer, a right-hander from Thurmont, Md., made All-MEC Honorable Mention, leading the Falcons’ pitching staff in strikeouts with 80. Cramer had a record of 4-3 on the mound in 11 starts with two complete games. Cramer had an ERA of 4.83 and held opposing teams to a .247 batting average against him. Cramer has a strikeout/walk ratio of 4.44 (80 strikeouts/18 walks) through the regular season of play.
Vince Sabatino, a 5-11 infielder from Fairmont, was recognized on the All-MEC Honorable Mention team alongside Cramer, as he made 29 starts and played in 35 games for the Fighting Falcons. Sabatino had a batting average of .247 and tallied 22 hits, 16 runs, two doubles, two triples, and four home runs on the season’s ledger. Sabatino also registered 40 total bases and 20 RBIs in 35 games played.
The Fairmont State baseball team played Concord University at 7 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, in the opening round of the MEC Baseball Tournament. The Falcons enter the tournament with a record of 27-20 and 22-10 in MEC contests.
The Mountain Lions enter postseason play at 31-17-1 with a conference record of 20-12 and finished second in the MEC South Division.
All-MEC First Team
C Tyler Dellerman Charleston
1B Bryce Jackson Frostburg State
2B Andrew Stone WV State
SS Ben Ross Notre Dame College
3B Zack Saryeldin Concord
Utility Jack Lawrence Frostburg State
DH J.R. Heavilin Wheeling
OF Danny Estrada Frostburg State
OF Nick Farrell Notre Dame College
OF Zach Musgrove Fairmont State
OF Jack Skantze Wheeling
SP Andrew Neff Concord
SP Adam Riggleman Glenville State
SP Ethan Soderna Charleston
SP Colt Webb Charleston
RP/SS Anthony Stehlin Concord
x
All-MEC Second Team
C Calen Kampes Glenville State
1B Kyle West Charleston
2B Jordan Bailey Charleston
SS Braxton Boddorf Charleston
3B Alec Mendoza Notre Dame College
Utility Chandler Ballenger Alderson Broaddus
DH/SP Ethan Kiple Frostburg State
OF Eric Chartier Charleston
OF Fabian Escalante Glenville State
OF Trevor Jones Frostburg State
OF Kyle Keenan Concord
SP Will Grove Frostburg State
SP Chase Norris WV State
SP Justin Pennybacker West Liberty
SP Logan Smith Fairmont State
RP Jose Rodriguez Glenville State
All-MEC Honorable Mention
C: Joey Duffer (CU); 1B: Chris Satcher (CU); 2B: Ryan Talbert (WLU); 3B: Vince Sabatino (FAIR); Utility: Jacob Murray (WU); DH: Trevor Smith (GSU); OF: Josh Adkins (CU), Mathew Mangum (GSU), Nathan Paulsen (WVSU), Jacob Sherman (WLU), Blake Vandiver (WU); SP: Connor Cramer (FAIR), Julian Minaya (GSU), Max Proctor (FROST), Hayden Scudder (WU); RP: Cole Peschl (UC)
Top Honors
Player of the Year: Ben Ross (Notre Dame College)
Pitcher of the Year: Adam Riggleman (Glenville State)
Freshman of the Year: Kyle West (Charleston)
Coach of the Year: Matt Yurish (Fairmont State)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.