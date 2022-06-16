BRIDGEPORT — Two Fairmont State student athletes have been named finalists for Mountain East Conference scholar-athletes of the year.
Sierra Kotchman, women’s basketball standout, and Pedro Gaspar, men’s swimming graduate student, were selected as representatives for Fairmont State.
Kotchman, a native from Washington, Pa., will leave Fairmont State as one of the most decorated athletes in school history and rounded out her career as a Fighting Falcon with 2,556 career points — both MEC and school records — 419 made three-pointers, 882 made field goals, 133 consecutive starts and games played, and a career free-throw percentage of 88.39%. Kotchman, in her five seasons with Fairmont State, averaged 19.2 points per game with a career field-goal percentage of 41.33%.
Kotchman was selected as the 2021 MEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year after being tabbed as the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year in women’s basketball, and joined MacKenzie Harrison as the second Falcon student-athlete to be honored as the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year.
In her career, Kotchman has the school records for points (2,556), scoring average (19.2), field goals made (882), three-pointers made (419), and free-throw percentage (88.39%).
In the classroom, Kotchman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.97 grade-point average in the spring of 2021. She earned a degree in Business Administration (Marketing concentration).
“Sierra Kotchman was one of the most discipline & hardest workers I have ever met,” Fairmont State women’s basketball Stephanie Anderson said. “Sierra took basketball and academics extremely seriously and excelled in both. There is no surprise that this student-athlete has achieved all that she has. She has worked extremely hard to be the person/player that she is today and deserves this nomination/award.”
Gaspar, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, guided the Falcon men’s swimming program to a runner-up finish in the 2022 conference swimming championships and placed twice on the All-MEC 1st Team in the men’s 800 freestyle relay and 400 free relay.
Gaspar also joined his fellow teammates to break the school record in the men’s 200 medley relay and was part of the men’s swimming program who were awarded the highest team GPA honor at this year’s Fighting Falcons All-Sports Reception. He was named the MEC Swimmer of the Week twice in the 2021-22 season and also was a part of the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team.
Gaspar, in addition to his accomplishments in the pool, also serves as a graduate assistant in Fairmont State’s School of Business & Aviation, student ambassador, Falcon Center Building Supervisor, and Falcon Center Lifeguard.
“Three-year Fighting Falcon Pedro Gaspar respectfully exemplified leading as a collegiate student-athlete,” Fairmont State men’s and women’s swimming head coach Sabrina Buhagiar said, “Intentional with his studies, this young man was an asset to our program with his humble character and athletic abilities, and he welcomed opportunities to serve others”.
The MEC Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be announced on Thursday, June 30 and the conference’s release can be found here.
The last Fairmont State student to win either Male or Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year was Mackenzie Harrison in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.