GLENVILLE — Fairmont State couldn’t keep pace with Mountain East Conference titan and No. 14-ranked Glenville State in the second half on Saturday, suffering a 103-75 road loss to the Lady Pioneers in Glenville.
The Falcons (3-5) made a late run in the first half to narrow Glenville’s lead to just six at halftime, but the Lady Pioneers’ (6-1) ferocious full-court pressure defense and relentless crashing of the offensive glass eventually became too much for Fairmont State to withstand in the second half. Glenville, which forced 27 Fairmont State turnovers and gobbled up 21 offensive rebounds, peeled off a 13-1 run to start the third quarter to balloon its lead from 47-41 at halftime to 60-42 midway through the period.
By the end of the third quarter, GSC had expanded its lead to 22 at 75-53 after outscoring the Lady Falcons 28-12 in the period.
Re’Shawna Stone propelled the Lady Pioneers’ victory with a monstrous 30-point outing on 11-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3. Zakiyah Winfield poured in another 27 points on 8-of-20 for GSC. Winfield, who went over the 1,000-point threshold on a layup in the fourth quarter, recorded a double-double for the game, combining her 27 points with 11 rebounds to go with four assists.
Kaylee Pierce and Victoria Brown each added another 10 points for GSC, while former Fairmont Senior High all-state forward Abby Stoller nabbed a game-high five steals to couple with six points and five rebounds.
For Fairmont State, senior guard Sierra Kotchman continued her blazing start to the season as she canned 13-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, to score a team-high 29 points. Kotchman, who also grabbed five rebounds and tallied a pair of steals, continued her climb up Fairmont State’s all-time scoring list with yet another explosion, as she moved into third place all time with 1,832 career points. She will now need to surpass the 2,000-point mark to catch Kaitlin Snyder (2,056) and Kristen Gattuso (2,041) for the top spot on the scoring list.
Jalen Gibbs was the lone other Fairmont State player to score in double figures, as she scored 15 points off the bench to continue a personal hot streak. Gibbs also snatched a team-high nine rebounds to nearly record a double-double despite playing just 19 total minutes. Katy Darnell chipped in nine points and seven rebounds for the Lady Falcons.
The Falcons, who entered Saturday on a two-game win streak, were beleaguered by turnovers and rebounding woes all game, but hot shooting in the first half, especially from Kotchman, kept things close. Kotchman, who scored 14 of her 29 points in the first on 6-of-7 shooting, powered a 13-4 closing run to the first half for the Falcons to cut GSC’s lead to just 47-41.
Fairmont State shot 57.7% from the field (15-of-26) compared to just 34.8% (16-of-46) for Glenville in the first half. The shooting percentage gap helped atone for GSC’s plus-20 margin in total field goal attempts, which stemmed from the Pioneers winning the turnover margin 18-6 and the offensive rebounding battle 11-3.
The Falcons curbed their turnovers to nine in the second half and fared better on the boards with only a minus-4 differential on the offensive glass, but the Pioneers found their shooting stroke to turn the game into a rout. GSC connected on 46.7% shooting in the second half, including 5-of-12 from deep, while Fairmont State mustered just 35.9% shooting from the field.
Outside of Kotchman, who followed up her strong first half with a 15-point second half on 7-of-13 shooting, the Falcons shot a combined 7-of-26 (26.9%) from the floor.
Fairmont State is scheduled to play again Wednesday evening, when nationally-ranked Charleston visits Joe Retton Arena for a 5 p.m. tip-off. UC is currently 8-0 on the season and is No. 6 in the latest D2SIDA National Media Poll.
