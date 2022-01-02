FAIRMONT — With the postponement of Fairmont State’s Jan. 3 game against the Carlow Celtics, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Falcons in action.
The game would’ve been Fairmont’s first taste of action since their extended holiday break, which the team has been enjoying since Dec. 18, when the Falcons took down the University of the Sciences from Philadelphia, 94-55.
With the team sitting at 9-2, a record they’ll have for a few days longer due to the postponement, the dawn of a new calendar year provides opportunity for some self-scouting.
The Falcons are in the middle of another impressive season, currently ranked 24th in the most recent NCAA D-II Men’s Basketball Rankings. Coming in to the season ranked 22nd, Fairmont rose just inside the top 10 by Nov. 30, but a loss to Charleston and a tough three-point overtime loss to Glenville State since then has coach Tim Koenig’s squad back around where they started.
It’s a fresh start for a fresh year, and the Falcons have a lot to look forward to when they do jump back into action.
Fairmont has enjoyed standout years from players like Isaiah Sanders (23.9 PPG, 50.8 FG%, 2.4 SPG), Fairmont Senior High’s own Zyon Dobbs (15.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.8 APG), and their resident interior presence Seth Younkin (7.2 PPG 55.2 FG%, 10.8 RPG,).
Sanders’ season is currently shaping a case for MEC Player of the Year — his 23.9 points per game leads the conference while also places him ninth-highest nationwide. The senior earned a spot on the MEC first-team last year.
The Falcons’ last player of the year winner was Matt Bingaya in 2017.
Sanders is far from the only weapon Fairmont has on the hardwood, as the Falcons have filled it up to the point where they are the No. 20 ranked team in scoring offense in all of D-II at 86.1 points.
The Falcons have climbed inside the nation’s Top 20 by slashing .462/.343/.760 from the field as a team. Free throw shooting in particular has elevated this Fairmont squad, as they rank inside the Top 50 in free throws made and free throw percentage, sitting at No. 39 in both.
Younkin leads the team in field goal percentage at 55.2, but a deeper look reveals how efficient other members of the team have been as well. Effective field goal percentage (eFG%) weighs two and three-point shots differently, accounting for the fact that three-pointers are worth more than two-pointers.
Younkin has not attempted a three-pointer this year, so his eFG% is the same as his normal FG%, 55.2. However, Sanders once again shows his quality through his eFG%, as the Top 10 scorer boasts a 57.4 eFG%. His teammates Dobbs and Parris Briggs also join him and Younkin at the 50% threshold, with Dobbs’ eFG% sitting at an even 50% and Briggs’ at 52.2%.
Briggs, Dobbs and Sanders have been the Falcons’ biggest threats from the outside, making 65 of the team’s 96 total three-point field goals.
Though he’s only played in five games, his last action being against West Virginia Wesleyan on Nov. 23, Przemyslaw Golek is responsible for 13 more of those three-pointers. The Piastow, Poland native lit it up from downtown in his limited appearances, shooting 46.4% from three to bring his eFG% to a strong 55.1%.
Sanders’ gaudy per-game totals and impressive efficiency all throughout the roster have led the way for Fairmont on offense, but this team may be even better on defense to this point in the season.
The Falcons rank inside the Top 50 in the nation in opponent field goal percentage and opponent three-point field goal percentage. Opposing teams have shot just 40.3% from the field and 30.5% from deep against the Falcons, which ranks No. 40 and No. 48, respectively.
Sanders leads his team once again on the defensive end, recording 2.4 steals per game as he has made a habit of terrorizing opposing passing lanes. He is one part of a perimeter defense that to this point has not shown that it has any weak links.
On the interior, Younkin’s 1.3 blocks per game leads the Falcons, providing rebounding and shot-blocking that Fairmont lacks without him. The 6-foot-7 senior may be just as irreplaceable as any Falcons player this season.
Fairmont’s strengths on both sides of the ball have resulted in some truly special team attributes.
Offensive and defensive rating is a calculation used to measure a whole team’s performance on either side of the ball. Going into their first game of 2022, Fairmont currently has an offensive rating of just under 112 and a defensive rating of just under 87. For context, in NCAA D-I ball, an offensive rating of 112 would put the Falcons right in-between No. 16 Illinois and No. 17 Virginia. As for their defensive rating of 87, that would ostensibly tie them with the top school in the nation, Memphis.
Fairmont State next takes the floor Jan. 5 against conference opponent Alderson-Broaddus. Though the Falcons recently imposed a no-spectator policy on their athletic events, make no mistake, Fairmont State deserves plenty of attention going into the new year.
With the second half of the season almost underway, the ceiling for this Falcons team may well be all the way at the top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.