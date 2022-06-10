FAIRMONT — Fairmont State head wrestling coach Colin Johnston has resigned from the Fighting Falcon wrestling program, Johnston announced this week.
Johnston took over the program in November 2020 and saw immediate success as Lukas Martin collected the program’s first NCAA individual national championship in the 149-pound weight class. Martin was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Division II Wrestling National Championship in 2021.
In 2021-22, Johnston and the Falcons earned two match victories against Wheeling and Bluefield State. Fairmont State registered a seventh-place finish at the MEC Championships as T.J. Boyd and Cade Moisey each collected fourth-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank you and to thank Fairmont State University for giving me an opportunity to be the head wrestling coach. I will also cherish the many friendships I have made with many fellow co-workers, wrestlers and their parents,” Johnston said.
A national search will begin immediately for a new head coach.
