FAIRMONT — Fairmont State may had just resumed team activities a handful of days earlier and played its first actual game in 15 days a mere 48 hours prior. Charleston, on the other hand, had been steamrolling for nearly a full month, ripping off six consecutive wins to vault into the upper tier of the conference standings.
Yet, even when considering the diametrically opposed recent circumstances of both teams, second-year Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig tolerated zero pardon when assessing his team in the Falcons’ 85-70 loss to the Golden Eagles on Wednesday at Joe Retton Arena.
“Are things ideal? No. But we’ll never use that as an excuse. We just have to play better,” Koenig said in the aftermath of Fairmont State’s loss, its third straight to Charleston dating back to last season.
Nationally-ranked No. 21 Fairmont State entered Wednesday’s showdown against UC having resumed basketball activities less than a week earlier after a two-week pause related to COVID-19. The Falcons did, however, win their first game back since the pause on Monday when they defeated Alderson Broaddus 101-67 despite missing several players, including reigning all-conference senior guard Cole VonHandorf.
VonHandorf returned for Wednesday’s game against the Golden Eagles and played 30-plus minutes, giving Fairmont State’s its full roster. And players confirmed up and down after the victory against ABU there were no adverse after effects from either the extended layoff or any lingering illnesses.
Yet, when the Falcons took the floor, the Golden Eagles soared past as if they were still lumbering in a post-COVID haze. Charleston shot a sizzling 63.6% for the game and drilled 12-of-21 from 3, including 68% and a 10-of-16 showing from deep in the first half alone.
“What do I attribute that to? It’s sitting down and guarding the ball; we have to guard the ball better,” Koenig said. “If one guy breaks down, it obviously hurts, and when you’re constantly in rotations, it’s tough. You have to guard the ball, and when the ball was in the paint, we got into rotations and they made shots, they made us pay.”
All night long, Charleston’s offense collapsed the Falcons’ defense with a precise fluidity to produce a bevy of quality looks, both from beyond the arc and right at the rim. UC’s big men in Eddie Colbert and Lamont McManus sliced up the Falcons with early rolls into juicy post-up opportunities that demanded double teams and thus opened skip passes to spot-up shooters.
And the Golden Eagles’ side-to-side ball and player movement pried open cracks for ball handlers Seth O’Neal, Keith Williams, and Shaun Monroe to pierce the paint as well as rollers Colbert, McManus and Tyler Eberhart to beeline to the rim unencumbered. Flanking and encircling all of it for Charleston were deadeye marksmen ready to pull quick trigger 3s on skip passes to the corners or kickouts to above the break when the Falcons either crashed down on drivers or brought double teams versus post-ups.
“I think we were fortunate we shot the ball so well, especially from 3, and we finished plays well and really passed the ball, especially in the first half,” Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne said. “We’ve been shooting the ball well, and I do feel like we have really good shooters, who I expect, when they’re standing there and get a good look at it, ought to be able to shoot it pretty well.”
Fairmont State’s defense did stiffen a bit in the first half, as the Falcons picked up their collective defensive energy while Koenig dabbled in some half-court zone looks. They whittled the lead to 14 at 61-47 by the 10:55 mark of the second half, giving up just 12 points in the opening nine minutes.
Fairmont State emerging junior star forward Isaiah Sanders, who scored a team-best 22 points, was at the forefront of the Falcons’ defensive turnaround as he paraded around with agile forward Przemyslaw Golek in a Fairmont State small-ball lineup that ramped up the in-your-face defensive pressure. Guards Zyon Dobbs, Dale Bonner, and VonHandorf made up the backcourt of the downsized unit that dragged the Falcons back to within shouting distance.
But while the Falcons defense improved, Fairmont could never fully resurrect its potentially lethal offense, which finished the game shooting 41.4% from the field, including 8-of-25 from 3, and amassed 12 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half.
“We at least had a game in the second half because we didn’t turn the ball over,” said Koenig, whose Falcons scored 41 points in the second half after just 29 in the first half. “When they’re going on a run, we have to take care of the ball.”
Outside of Sanders’ ever-growing offensive game, however, Fairmont struggled to nail down a go-to source of offensive firepower. Dobbs shot the ball well off the bench, going 5-of-8 with a pair of 3s, to score 14 points in just over 30 minutes, but outside of he and Sanders, no other Fairmont State player shot better than 50% from the field.
“We spaced them better and we got reversals (when we had success), and every team breaks down with the more reversals you get,” Koenig said. “But we kept the ball on just one side of the floor, which wasn’t very good, and we over-penetrated, so we turned the ball over. Then there were missed layups and a lot of missed open looks.
“Offensively, it’s about spacing and moving it. That’s when things went well.”
“That was scary, because I’m a big Isaiah Sanders fan, I think Bonner is freaky talented, I think VonHandorf, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated players in the league — I’m a big, big fan — and I think Golek has really improved from last year as a freshman. And then Dobbs was really good tonight — he hasn’t necessarily shot it great to this point — but he hit a couple of 3s and he’s super physical and super athletic,” Osborne said of defending the Falcons. “So it’s a tough matchup, and I think we were fortunate where we were able to get some stops.”
“And I think for us, when we guard well, we have a chance to be really good.”
