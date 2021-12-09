FAIRMONT — A month after becoming her team’s all-time leading scorer, Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman set yet another record Wednesday against Concord, surpassing Kristen Gattuso for first place in total field goals made in the Falcons’ (6-2) 93-84 victory over the Mountain Lions (5-2).
Kotchman put through four of those field goals in the fourth quarter, where the redshirt senior amassed 13 points along with an assist and a steal. Fairmont needed all of it as they entered the fourth with just a four-point lead.
“Each and every night these girls have been gritty, they’ve been tough,” Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. “That’s something I’m extremely proud of. Day-in and day-out, people don’t see them, they only see them on game night, these girls are working extremely hard and they’re bringing that grit every single day in practice and it’s paying off for them in the games.”
“I knew we needed buckets, so that’s why I put all those thousands of shots up and all the hours in the gym,” Kotchman said. “So that when you come in the game it comes easy to me.”
“I thought I was scoring well, we were trying to get buckets and I was the go-to in the fourth.”
While Kotchman’s record-setting play fueled the fourth quarter that saw the Falcons pull away, Anderson has been more impressed by her star guard’s leadership this season.
“It’s amazing, but I think Sierra’s taking a step in another direction this year with leadership,” Anderson said. “Sierra’s broken a ton of records because of how hard she’s worked, and she’s an amazing shooter and she’s an amazing scorer, we all know that. I think she’s been an amazing player this year. She’s done so many things that aren’t on stat sheets that has been fantastic for our team and those are the things that I love to see her growing in to.”
“Honestly I think we have great leadership. I think Sierra and Kamrin [Weimer] are doing a fantastic job and it gives me a ton of confidence as a coach knowing that late game I can trust them, give them the ball and they’re going to make good decisions with it.”
And as could be expected of a team leader, Kotchman was quick to pass along the credit after the game.
“I’m definitely honored,” Kotchman said of her record. “But I have to give all the credit to my teammates and my coaches. We’re in the gym everyday together, and we keep working hard everyday and it shows on the court.”
“I knew I had to be even more of a leader this year because we do still kind of have a young team. We just wanted to win and I knew I had to step up in that role for us to win this year.”
The Falcons are 5-0 in the Mountain East Conference and stand atop the MEC after the win, which came in large part from 22 points from Kotchman and 20 from Alyssa DeAngelo. Kamrin Weimer, Bre Wilson and Katy Darnell joined their teammates in double figures with 15, 11 and 10, respectively.
The turnover battle was as impactful as any facet of Wednesday’s game. Concord registered 18 turnovers to Fairmont State’s seven. The Falcons exhibited quick hands and a panache for disrupting Mountain Lions dribble drives, but more than that, Anderson’s squad just sped Concord up the whole game.
“We’ve been focusing on that all year,” Anderson said of her team’s defense. “I think our girls are doing a fantastic job on the defensive end. We normally get out-rebounded, but we turn people over a ton, so we’re usually capitalizing on that and we continue to do that each and every night.”
Fairmont State had seven steals on the night.
The Falcons got better as the game wore on Wednesday, as Fairmont trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but found their rhythm from two areas of the court from there on out.
The Falcons shot 2-8 from three-point range in the first quarter, but went 7-12 the rest of the way to finish the game shooting 45% from downtown. Weimer and Kotchman each hit three triples, shooting 3-4 and 3-8, respectively.
Free throws were another area where Fairmont made a mid-game turnaround. After not getting to the line a single time in the first, the Falcons finished the game 28-34, as opposed to Concord, who went 12-15.
The Mountain Lions employ a formidable presence in the middle with the 6-foot-4 Riley Fitzwater. Fitzwater finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, but she was also often the target of an aggressive Fairmont State team that attacked the basket and sought out contact. Fitzwater was limited to 23 minutes with four fouls. Concord committed 24 fouls in total, with two players racking up four and one player fouling out.
“That wasn’t really the game plan, but it worked out great,” Anderson said of Concord’s foul trouble. “[Fitzwater]’s a great player, obviously, so anytime you’re trying to get somebody in foul trouble it means you have great respect for them. I thought our girls just did a great job going at her.”
The Falcons turned their fortunes around with a 29-17 second quarter, and though the game swung back to being a tight contest after Concord outscored Fairmont 21-16 in the third, Kotchman’s big fourth quarter sealed the game.
Kotchman drilled a pair of threes in the period, as well as worked her way to around the free-throw line area and put in a couple tough mid-range jumpers. Three made free-throws brought her total up to 13 for the quarter. With 743 career field goals made, Kotchman is five ahead of the field, and still has a lot of season yet to play.
“I think I’ve just got to be aggressive,” Kotchman said. “Every team is keying in on me every game so I’ve got to find different ways to score and be aggressive.”
