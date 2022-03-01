FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons women's basketball team (15-12) will be in Wheeling on Thursday to take on the West Liberty Hilltoppers (20-8) in the Mountain East Conference tournament.
It'll be a tough game, as the Toppers have bested the Falcons twice this year, but Fairmont State has the talent to carry them through as Monday's announcement of the All-MEC teams reinforced that idea.
The Falcons' Sierra Kotchman and Alyssa DeAngelo were both named to the All-Mountain East Conference First Team on Monday — the fourth such award for Kotchman, and DeAngelo's first selection.
Fairmont State is one of three MEC teams with multiple first team players, along with West Liberty (Corinne Thomas and Audrey Tingle) and Glenville State (Re'Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield).
Kotchman earns her fourth all-conference nod with averages of 18.2 points, 2.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Her 18.2 points is second-highest in the conference, while her 3.4 3-point average per game is first. Kotchman is shooting 40% from 3, third-best in the MEC, and is Fairmont State women's basketball's all-time leader in scoring, 3-pointers made, free-throw percentage, and games started.
Kotchman has reached the 20-point plateau a dozen times this year and reached 30 points twice. The graduate student scored a season-high 31 points against Charleston in a game where she also canned a career-high nine 3-pointers.
DeAngelo, a sophomore, made the cut after a season where she averaged 16.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. DeAngelo ranks first in the MEC among all qualified players in free-throw percentage at 87.6%.
DeAngelo scored over 20 points seven times this past season, with her twice garnering a season-high 26 points, once versus Slippery Rock and one versus Glenville State.
Along with Fairmont State's two players, Glenville's two players, and West Liberty's two players, Wheeling's Lauren Calhoun, Concord's Riley Fitzwater, and Charleston's Markiya McCormick rounded out the first team.
Glenville State's Re'Shawna Stone took home MEC Player of the Year honors, and her coach, Kim Stephens, won Coach of the Year. West Liberty's Bailee Smith won Freshman of the Year.
