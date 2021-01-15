FAIRMONT — The path to even get onto the court and start the 2021 season wasn’t ideal for Fairmont State women’s basketball, as the Lady Falcons had their first two games of the season postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. And once Fairmont State finally made its season debut Thursday against West Liberty, the level of play wasn’t exactly ideal for the Lady Falcons, who fell to the visiting Hilltoppers 70-60.
“What I told our kids is this has been an emotional rollercoaster already, and today before the game, I think we all felt blessed — the energy and all of the positivity today from the kids has been fantastic and that’s what it’s all about,” said Fairmont State second-year coach Stephanie Anderson. “As far as on the floor, obviously we couldn’t throw it in the ocean in terms of shooting, and that was to be expected — we’ve been off for quite some time. But as far as how they worked and everything they gave, I can’t ask for more in that aspect.”
The Falcons’ long road back to the court the past week-plus was offered little mercy by West Liberty, which kicked it in transition at every opportunity offensively and stifled Fairmont State at the rim defensively, testing Fairmont State’s conditioning and communication. While the Falcons’ gutted it out till the end and even pieced together multiple runs over the course of the game to threaten the Hilltoppers, the shooting splits from the field were too much to overcome as West Liberty outshot Fairmont 42.6 percent to 31.5 percent.
“Credit to West Liberty, they played extremely hard and had a great game,” Anderson said, “but as far as this being our first game back I’m extremely proud of (our girls). I think there are a lot of areas for us to grow and for us to improve.”
West Liberty’s victory was powered by a virtuoso performance from point guard Audrey Tingle, who flirted with a triple-double with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Grace Faulk added another 12 points with five rebounds for the Hilltoppers, while each of Olivia Belknap and Arriana Manzay also reached double figures with 11 points and 10 points, respectively, and grabbed a combined 14 rebounds.
For Fairmont State, senior guard Sierra Kotchman started the 2021 season in fine fashion as she continues her assault on the program’s all-time record books. She exploded for 30 points on 11-of-26 shooting, scoring half of Fairmont State’s 60 total points herself.
“It’s funny, I could brag and brag about Sierra, but I actually expect it. When she misses I’m almost more shocked than when she makes it, just because she puts in the time and she consistently does her job,” said Anderson. “I think she’s doing great and I’ll think she’ll have a great year. She’s a fantastic leader for us.”
“(My teammates) expect me to contribute and I expect myself to do the best that I can to help my team win,” said Kotchman of her 30-points, which included three rebounds and three steals. “My shots weren’t falling early, so I just tried to take it to the rim and get some and-ones and get to the foul line.”
Outside of Kotchman’s bushel of buckets, however, Fairmont State struggled to muster much else offensively, as the rest of the team shot just 12-of-47 (25.5 percent) from the field. Freshman Alyssa DeAngelo flashed some scoring punch in her 13 minutes of action, finishing second on the team in scoring with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting to go with three rebounds. And Kamrin Weimer, Fairmont State’s second returning scorer, snagged six steals to go with four points before leaving with a knee injury that could put an early damper on the Falcons’ season depending on its severity.
For the most part, though, West Liberty’s defense stood stout. Fairmont State’s perimeter drives into the paint were snuffed out at the rim by the Hilltoppers frontcourt of Manzay and Tasia Staunton, and the Falcons’ off-the-bounce forays off of elbow entries often ended in wild, off-balance floaters and push shots.
And on offense, although WLU coughed up a mind-numbing 26 turnovers, Tingle — along with handy contributions from backcourt teammates Faulk, Belknap and Karly McCutcheon — was more than enough to lift the Hilltoppers to respectable efficiency. Within WLU’s drive-and-kick half court offense and go-go transition game, Tingle’s dynamism off the bounce combined with her visionary passing gave the Falcons fits.
When Fairmont defenders crept too close to her whirling drives, she either dished slick drop-off passes to teammates for point-blank layups or fired crosscourt dimes to spot-up shooters for open triples. And when the Falcons were reticent to bring help, she pivoted into an array of spin finishes and drawn fouls at the rim. Her 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks were all team highs, with the latter three statistics also doubling as game highs.
Tingle did the bulk of that work in the first half, where she tallied 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while guiding West Liberty to a 34-29 lead at the break.
The Hilltoppers then opened the second half with a 9-2 spurt to push the margin to 12, but Kotchman wouldn’t let things completely slip away for the Falcons, delving into her bag as she stitched together a scoring barrage of tough dribble-drives, silky midrangers and audacious pull-up 3s.
“I shot a lot of 3s and worked on driving to the rim with contact,” Kotchman said of workload this offseason.
Kotchman did plenty of damage on her own when left to her own devices, but she also benefited from the design of Fairmont State’s offense which had her zipping off brush screens at the elbow and flaring off screens above the break before catching and immediately attacking, often to her strong right hand. She piled up 14 of Fairmont State’s 29 total first-half points, and then she added another 16 points on an efficient 7-of-14 shooting after the break.
She personally ticked off 11 of Fairmont State’s first 14 points of the second half to whittle West Liberty’s 12-point lead down to single digits early in the fourth quarter, but WLU never allowed Fairmont State to get any closer thereafter.
“I don’t want to make excuses for us, but obviously having to take eight days off, it wasn’t the ideal position for us, but we’ll be fine,” Kotchman said. “We were just super excited and blessed to be on the court today.”
