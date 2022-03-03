FAIRMONT — Despite a furious fourth-quarter, Fairmont State couldn’t quite surmount the West Liberty Hilltoppers, and a lead that at one point in the third quarter was as wide as 19 points.
Sierra Kotchman hit three 3’s in the fourth as part of a nine-3, 33-point performance against the Toppers, but despite her late-game heroics that trimmed West’s lead to within three with 1:30 to play, the Falcons couldn’t complete the comeback, losing 79-70.
Fairmont State trailed 73-70 with 90 seconds to play, but a 3-point attempt from the Falcons did not go down, and after a timeout, West Liberty’s Audrey Tingle tossed in a game-sealing layup that gave the Toppers a two-possession lead. West Liberty made their free throws from there on out to secure the victory.
The two teams kept things tight in the first quarter, with West Liberty holding a slim 19-18 lead after one period. West Liberty extended their lead to 39-30 by halftime. The Toppers shot 47% from the field (14-30), 44% from the 3-point line (4-9), and 88% from the foul line (7-8) in the half.
Fairmont State shot 37% from the field in the first half (11-30), 33% from 3 (3-9), and 36% from the foul line (5-14).
The Toppers led by 19 with four minutes to go in the third quarter, but from there on, Fairmont State flipped the tables on the Toppers. West Liberty shot 27% from the field in the fourth, while the Falcons shot 53%, including going 4-8 from downtown. Fairmont State rallied all the way back to the possibility of a game-tying shot, but that possibility fell through in the end.
Kotchman, the MEC’s all-time leading scorer, totaled 33 points, two rebounds and a steal on 9-15 shooting from deep, but the Falcons didn’t get the offensive performances they needed beyond that. Bre Wilson added 11 points and five rebounds. Jertaya Hall had six points, two steals, two blocks and four rebounds. Jalen Gibbs had five points and eight rebounds. Madeline Huffman, Alyssa DeAngelo and Kamrin Weimer each had four, and Katy Darnell scored three.
For West Liberty, Audrey Tingle totaled 18 — including the pivotal late-game layup — Arriana Manzay had 17, Bailee Smith had 15, and Corinne Thomas had 12. Grace Faulk scored nine, Karly McCutcheon scored six, and Molly Bauer had two.
West Liberty (21-8) moves on to the MEC Tournament Semifinals against Charleston. Fairmont State finishes its season at 15-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.